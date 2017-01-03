WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:05 pm
Duckman wrote:
Was that announced anywhere? ;)


What we need is an announcement announcement.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:06 pm
We are supposed to have a game a week on Sunday. Will the announcement be made by then?
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:06 pm
Announcement currently delayed whilst all players and staff are advised individually on the legal action.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:09 pm
debaser wrote:
:D It's ok, I'm back.

What did I miss?

You missed nothing pal now have another cup of tea now there's room :)
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:10 pm
And no one has tweeted anything at all from the meeting still?
(and I feel fine)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:10 pm
Does liquidation also mean Pet-tit gets f**k all? There has to be a bright side?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:11 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
Announcement currently delayed whilst all players and staff are advised individually on the legal action.


Your story has changed from the players being informed (which turned out to be incorrect)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:11 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Does liquidation also mean Pet-tit gets f**k all? There has to be a bright side?


I doubt it, or he wouldn't have spent the best part of 2 months trying to find alternatives.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:11 pm
This sounds like the worst possible news.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:13 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
Announcement currently delayed whilst all players and staff are advised individually on the legal action.


Well, there's about 150 of em so at even 15 minutes each, working 24/7, that will be Wednesday evening.

But it's bollox, as there is no legal action. There is an administration, which is about to end one way or the other.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
