Fr13daY
Duckman wrote:
Was that announced anywhere?
What we need is an announcement announcement.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:06 pm
We are supposed to have a game a week on Sunday. Will the announcement be made by then?
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:06 pm
Announcement currently delayed whilst all players and staff are advised individually on the legal action.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:09 pm
j.c
debaser wrote:
:D It's ok, I'm back.
What did I miss?
You missed nothing pal now have another cup of tea now there's room
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:10 pm
And no one has tweeted anything at all from the meeting still?
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:10 pm
Does liquidation also mean Pet-tit gets f**k all? There has to be a bright side?
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:11 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
Announcement currently delayed whilst all players and staff are advised individually on the legal action.
Your story has changed from the players being informed (which turned out to be incorrect)
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:11 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Does liquidation also mean Pet-tit gets f**k all? There has to be a bright side?
I doubt it, or he wouldn't have spent the best part of 2 months trying to find alternatives.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:11 pm
This sounds like the worst possible news.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:13 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
Announcement currently delayed whilst all players and staff are advised individually on the legal action.
Well, there's about 150 of em so at even 15 minutes each, working 24/7, that will be Wednesday evening.
But it's bollox, as there is no legal action. There is an administration, which is about to end one way or the other.
