Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:36 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1471
Keeps falling over for me too.

If we are liquidated then where will the forum go?!

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:36 pm
Scarey71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 141
Location: South of Bratfud
KCNBABT is AWOL, drops the L bomb then scarpers?

Thick end of 900 people on the thread...no wonder response is slow

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:37 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25513
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Beats me hindle. Suggest we have a wake if it comes to it and discuss it there.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:39 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9392
Location: Here
bullinenemyland wrote:
The most concerning post is El Red as he's seemed to have been pretty sure all along. Combine that with Frank going missing and i'm starting to fear the worst for the first time!!!

Not going to be pretty sight... sat a work crying :cry: :cry: :cry:


Yeah el red and HRMCPMSL seemed to have had a lot of inside info and both said that we had been liquidated and now have both gone. So what the f is going on?
Are they trolling too?
(and I feel fine)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:43 pm
DrFeelgood
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 459
Location: Rossendale
I suspect site traffic is at an all time high!

By the way have we any speculation (humerous or otherwise) as to what KCNBABT means? As a chemsit I can't help but spot potassium cyanide in there :lol:
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:44 pm
king benny
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 27, 2011 12:08 pm
Posts: 116
debaser wrote:
Yeah el red and HRMCPMSL seemed to have had a lot of inside info and both said that we had been liquidated and now have both gone. So what the f is going on?
Are they trolling too?

El red is still about

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:44 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2723
If we charged a quid per guest on here right now we might just stand a chance
