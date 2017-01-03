|
|
Keeps falling over for me too.
If we are liquidated then where will the forum go?!
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:36 pm
|
|
KCNBABT is AWOL, drops the L bomb then scarpers?
Thick end of 900 people on the thread...no wonder response is slow
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:37 pm
|
|
Beats me hindle. Suggest we have a wake if it comes to it and discuss it there.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:39 pm
|
|
bullinenemyland wrote:
The most concerning post is El Red as he's seemed to have been pretty sure all along. Combine that with Frank going missing and i'm starting to fear the worst for the first time!!!
Not going to be pretty sight... sat a work crying
Yeah el red and HRMCPMSL seemed to have had a lot of inside info and both said that we had been liquidated and now have both gone. So what the f is going on?
Are they trolling too?
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:43 pm
|
|
I suspect site traffic is at an all time high!
By the way have we any speculation (humerous or otherwise) as to what KCNBABT means? As a chemsit I can't help but spot potassium cyanide in there
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:44 pm
|
|
debaser wrote:
Yeah el red and HRMCPMSL seemed to have had a lot of inside info and both said that we had been liquidated and now have both gone. So what the f is going on?
Are they trolling too?
El red is still about
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:44 pm
|
|
If we charged a quid per guest on here right now we might just stand a chance
|
