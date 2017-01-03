WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:37 am
Scarey71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 136
Location: South of Bratfud
She's been clearing it for a few weeks... the amount of phlegm she's gargling should fill Odsal... but we should at lease give it one big push for 450... may be the last huzzah?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:38 am
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 269
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
(as "...an imminent announcement..." from this shower could mean next week)
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:39 am
daveyz999
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 28, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 1631
Fingers crossed for a positive outcome today.

I'm at the point now where I think I'd be happy if it was anyone but Green.

The guy has never sat right with me, seeing him back at Odsal would be a disaster.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:41 am
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1468
A sing-a-long to My Way might help push past 450...

And now, then end is near

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:43 am
Scarey71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 136
Location: South of Bratfud
bullinenemyland wrote:
Whilst I'd be done supporting a professional team, I don't think i'd stop with RL completely. My son plays juniors and I get as much enjoyment watching him than I do watching Bradford.

If he was ever lucky enough to go pro, then I'd be only following a club to support him.


I don't have that kind of reason to stay involved. Hope you get the luck!

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:44 am
Scarey71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 136
Location: South of Bratfud
...and so I face...

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:44 am
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 18
The players and staff have just been told the club has liquidated.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:44 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4109
Well RMS Bradford Bulls is heading for the Iceberg, will we avoid it or suffer the same fate as the Titanic...

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:45 am
Branded Bull

Joined: Wed Oct 06, 2010 7:51 am
Posts: 55
Fr13daY wrote:
Is there any idea when this announcement could be made?


Midday according to T&A

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:46 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4109
KCNBABT wrote:
The players and staff have just been told the club has liquidated.


If true that's rugby league dead in Bradford. Hope certain individuals are proud of themselves.

Devastated.
