If we think about the “phoenix club” option it still requires an owner to finance it. A significant sum would be needed before it began to recruit players and coaches, buy kit, rent a ground, recruit admin staff etc.



Someone once involved with the club recently told me that they thought a phoenix club could be set up if someone like Karl Harrison came on board as he’d have the networks to pull a squad together. This assumes that there would be someone willing to pay for it.



A ground would also be needed since Odsal would be unaffordable to any phoenix club as you’d be saddling yourself with the running costs again. VP would be even more expensive. Horsfall would be probably the only option. I’ve no idea if it’s up to standard but looking at some grounds in League 1 it probably is. However there would be rent to pay.



The squad would be part time and run on a shoe string, how many paying spectators would pay to see that? 500 at the most I’d say. What’s the point if it comes to that? Some may still be up for it but most wouldn't, would it be any more viable than it is now?