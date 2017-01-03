|
bullinenemyland wrote:
I'm done if its liquidation. I have no appetite to support any other club. And before you say it would still be Bradford, yes it would in name only.
The club I've supported all my life is the current club. A mess it may be but that is what I'm emotionally attached to, not a phoenix club.
So i'm in the camp that says anything is better than liquidation.
I agree with your sentiment that anything is better than liquidised (no it's not predictive text, just feels like we've been through a blender) but if there is no Bradford club, after following them since 1962 I could not change allegiance to another club. As a 12 year old I was heartbroken when they folded in 63, but they did come back with genuine people at the helm, Trevor Foster and Joe Phillips, I just hope against hope that people of that ilk get involved again but it's a long shot.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:03 am
If we think about the “phoenix club” option it still requires an owner to finance it. A significant sum would be needed before it began to recruit players and coaches, buy kit, rent a ground, recruit admin staff etc.
Someone once involved with the club recently told me that they thought a phoenix club could be set up if someone like Karl Harrison came on board as he’d have the networks to pull a squad together. This assumes that there would be someone willing to pay for it.
A ground would also be needed since Odsal would be unaffordable to any phoenix club as you’d be saddling yourself with the running costs again. VP would be even more expensive. Horsfall would be probably the only option. I’ve no idea if it’s up to standard but looking at some grounds in League 1 it probably is. However there would be rent to pay.
The squad would be part time and run on a shoe string, how many paying spectators would pay to see that? 500 at the most I’d say. What’s the point if it comes to that? Some may still be up for it but most wouldn't, would it be any more viable than it is now?
Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:05 am
Bullseye wrote:
Someone once involved with the club recently told me that they thought a phoenix club could be set up if someone like Karl Harrison came on board as he’d have the networks to pull a squad together. This assumes that there would be someone willing to pay for it.
I was told not long ago from someone who knew him, that Karl Harrison would be well up for getting involved in a Steve Ferres like role at the Bulls. That being the case, I wouldn't be surprised if he was up for this too providing he had some form of financial backing.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:09 am
That’s the key. Whatever form the club is in, phoenix or otherwise it needs a backer, and for me it needs a backer that has real aspirations. Treading water in League 1 will only lead to further agony. The club went under in 1963 on attendance of several hundred. League 1 attendances would be at that level at best.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:11 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
But the current club is itself a phoenix club - brought into existence in 1964
I'm too young (just) to remember that, but it doesn't alter the fact. So a 'new' Bradford club wouldn't be the first time.
That may be, but this incarnation is the only club I've supported and I couldn't see myself doing it with another club (Bradford Phoenix or not)
Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:12 am
vbfg
Horsfall is up to standard for the Championship imo, assuming a smaller crowd. Not sure what it actually holds but 4k would be pushing it I imagine.
It's a horrible place though. There's a stand on one side that has had seats fitted since I used to run there as a kid. There's a running track between you and the pitch so set aside any expectations of being in a small, close ground. There is also a stand that gets wheeled out, literally, for games that holds about twenty. They put that behind one of the goals. Remember when we used to change ends at half time? Two big lads and a wheelbarrow and you can take the stand with you.
On the opposite side is the club house for the ground. It appears too back directly up to the park behind. There's a precipitous drop over the other side of that wall and what looks like a two story building from the stadium is about five when you're in the park. Assuming it's a thought anyone is having you couldn't develop that way without taking a chunk out of that park.
Who is online
