rugbyreddog wrote: It always seems to be the fans that do turn up that get blamed. I remember being blamed for not drinking enough inside the ground. No account was taken of the fact that I had driven over from the East Coast to attend matches and that perhaps it was not a good idea to get bladdered bedfore driving on the motorway. It was this comment that confirmed MG was in do-do's

If anyone could be bothered to look back and find the posts, they'll see just how irritated I was with that "you're not spending enough money" statement that came from Green. It was then made even worse when they started opening the turnstiles later and closing more bars/concession stands, making it take longer to queue to get something in the ground. Whilst stuff like that won't necessarily stop me attending games (I certainly haven't missed a home game in a long time now), it does alienate me from the idiot in charge who clearly doesn't know how to engage with the fans properly. It certainly had the opposite effect from me wanting to spend more money.If Green does get it back, I'm going to be essentially in a catatonic state from now on. I'll still attend, I'll still have a pint, I'll still buy the shirts. But all the while I'll struggle to get excited over any games and I'll be on cruise control just waiting for the next administration.