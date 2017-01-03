|
KCNBABT wrote:
Administrator meeting players and staff at dinner time.
A few hours to kick back then!
Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:12 am
rugbyreddog wrote:
It always seems to be the fans that do turn up that get blamed. I remember being blamed for not drinking enough inside the ground. No account was taken of the fact that I had driven over from the East Coast to attend matches and that perhaps it was not a good idea to get bladdered bedfore driving on the motorway. It was this comment that confirmed MG was in do-do's
If anyone could be bothered to look back and find the posts, they'll see just how irritated I was with that "you're not spending enough money" statement that came from Green. It was then made even worse when they started opening the turnstiles later and closing more bars/concession stands, making it take longer to queue to get something in the ground. Whilst stuff like that won't necessarily stop me attending games (I certainly haven't missed a home game in a long time now), it does alienate me from the idiot in charge who clearly doesn't know how to engage with the fans properly. It certainly had the opposite effect from me wanting to spend more money.
If Green does get it back, I'm going to be essentially in a catatonic state from now on. I'll still attend, I'll still have a pint, I'll still buy the shirts. But all the while I'll struggle to get excited over any games and I'll be on cruise control just waiting for the next administration.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:13 am
Just out of interest, if the club is liquidated and there are 2 or 3 parties interested in starting a new club, who decides which person gets the nod? Would they need to put a business plan in to the RFL for them to decide?
Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:14 am
KCNBABT wrote:
Given Pet-tit ain't from rahnd 'ere is that a southern dinner time or a proper Northern dinner-time?
And won't it mean Big Nige will be absent as it clashes with a feeding time?
Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:14 am
Meeting was meant to be this morning.
What a surprise.
I don't expect anything major this afternoon now.
If it's the return of Green then I'll be amazed after all that's gone on.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:16 am
Scarey71 wrote:
And won't it mean Big Nige will be absent as it clashes with a feeding time?
Looking at Nige, I think every time of the day clashes with a feeding time.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:17 am
HamsterChops wrote:
If Green does get it back, I'm going to be essentially in a catatonic state from now on. I'll still attend, I'll still have a pint, I'll still buy the shirts. But all the while I'll struggle to get excited over any games and I'll be on cruise control just waiting for the next administration.
Welcome to our world!
