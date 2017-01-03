WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:16 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1723
Location: Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
Losing 5 players and a 12 point deduction would be tough but I'd accept it over liquidation if we could remain fulltime with the academy intact. We'd be in a relegation battle but we'd know where we are.


That's exactly what it is. If all was rosey, I wouldn't want to lose Clare, Welham, Sidlow & O'Brien. Our best hooker and centre by a country mile, our most consistent prop, and a very good utility back. However there are bigger things going on to deal with and the club (and academy) existing is much more important than ANY player at the club.

As has been said, I don't blame the players for moving on, especially the likes of O'Brien who has been through this more than once now and had his confidence dented last year when the new coach came in. It is a shame, but there are bigger worries right now.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:18 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25506
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Well yes I was going to stop short of apportioning blame on the players but you cannot get away from the fact that they have to shoulder some of the responsibility for the mess. I'm sure many gave it their best, but as a squad they should have finished in the top 4 fairly comfortable. All that being said, they don't deserve to be going without pay when they have families to look after.


I agree.

I think there was only the home thrashing at the hands of Sheffield (Lowes last game) where actual physical effort was lacking. In the other games it wasn’t so much of a lack of physical effort but a mental thing. Players were playing as individuals and not using their brains on the field. Add to that the lack of proper playmakers (“we don’t need a scrum half!”) and a lot of hard work went to waste. When that happens players can try too hard, lose composure or get frustrated. The many games where we never looked like creating anything or building pressure are examples of that.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:25 am
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1467
As today is the latest D- (E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L...) Day can I suggest the mods sharpen their claws to ensure we don't have any twitter like hysteria until things - if anything - are confirmed?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:28 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1723
Location: Bradford
What time are we expecting the announcement that there's not going to be an announcement today anyway?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:31 am
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 600
I am not too concerned at losing a hand full of players as long as we survive - hopefully in the championship.
If the club were to come through this and it is very clear that they are on secure footings for a few years then other players will come available rather than sitting on benches and not getting games.
The players for me that we must keep to give us any chance are Chisolm, Moss and Pryce as they are our play makers. O'Brien should also come into that as he has spent the pre-season being the play the ball lynch pin.
We would pick up other players with the help of uncle Tony.
We wouldn't get relegated as take out the top 6 clubs and the rest are very ordinary. Keeping two thirds of the current players plus all of the youngsters and finish mid table I would be satisfied with that - for the time being.

Fingers crossed today. For me its either get a decent owner to secures our future so we can build or close. There is no middle road for me that leads to this again in 2 years time. It has come down to survive properly or allow to die for me.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:36 am
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1354
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Weirdly, I'm going to be uncomfortable with anything other than liquidation. I just can't deal with going through this over and over again, and any hopes that I had for a new owner with any actual money are pretty much gone. Obviously, if someone with £400m to burn was to get the club then I'd be ecstatic, but Mark Green mk II would be a complete disaster.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:40 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25506
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
While I’d love our future to be sorted out one way or another today I can’t help but feel it’ll be another false dawn.

We certainly don't want another owner with no money as it'll be Admin 4 "The Final Cut" within a year.

However liquidation would be a disaster too. No more RL? What would I do with myself?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:01 am
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3473
Location: Hornsea
It always seems to be the fans that do turn up that get blamed. I remember being blamed for not drinking enough inside the ground. No account was taken of the fact that I had driven over from the East Coast to attend matches and that perhaps it was not a good idea to get bladdered bedfore driving on the motorway. It was this comment that confirmed MG was in do-do's

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:09 am
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 17
HamsterChops wrote:
What time are we expecting the announcement that there's not going to be an announcement today anyway?


Administrator meeting players and staff at dinner time.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:09 am
Scarey71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 130
Location: South of Bratfud
Applying Greens logic, I wonder if we all promise to buy cars from JCT600 Jack would come back and rescue us?
PreviousNext

Who is online

