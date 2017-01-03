I am not too concerned at losing a hand full of players as long as we survive - hopefully in the championship.

If the club were to come through this and it is very clear that they are on secure footings for a few years then other players will come available rather than sitting on benches and not getting games.

The players for me that we must keep to give us any chance are Chisolm, Moss and Pryce as they are our play makers. O'Brien should also come into that as he has spent the pre-season being the play the ball lynch pin.

We would pick up other players with the help of uncle Tony.

We wouldn't get relegated as take out the top 6 clubs and the rest are very ordinary. Keeping two thirds of the current players plus all of the youngsters and finish mid table I would be satisfied with that - for the time being.



Fingers crossed today. For me its either get a decent owner to secures our future so we can build or close. There is no middle road for me that leads to this again in 2 years time. It has come down to survive properly or allow to die for me.