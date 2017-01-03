|
Bullseye wrote:
Losing 5 players and a 12 point deduction would be tough but I’d accept it over liquidation if we could remain fulltime with the academy intact. We’d be in a relegation battle but we’d know where we are.
That's exactly what it is. If all was rosey, I wouldn't want to lose Clare, Welham, Sidlow & O'Brien. Our best hooker and centre by a country mile, our most consistent prop, and a very good utility back. However there are bigger things going on to deal with and the club (and academy) existing is much more important than ANY player at the club.
As has been said, I don't blame the players for moving on, especially the likes of O'Brien who has been through this more than once now and had his confidence dented last year when the new coach came in. It is a shame, but there are bigger worries right now.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:18 am
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Well yes I was going to stop short of apportioning blame on the players but you cannot get away from the fact that they have to shoulder some of the responsibility for the mess. I'm sure many gave it their best, but as a squad they should have finished in the top 4 fairly comfortable. All that being said, they don't deserve to be going without pay when they have families to look after.
I agree.
I think there was only the home thrashing at the hands of Sheffield (Lowes last game) where actual physical effort was lacking. In the other games it wasn’t so much of a lack of physical effort but a mental thing. Players were playing as individuals and not using their brains on the field. Add to that the lack of proper playmakers (“we don’t need a scrum half!”) and a lot of hard work went to waste. When that happens players can try too hard, lose composure or get frustrated. The many games where we never looked like creating anything or building pressure are examples of that.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:25 am
As today is the latest D- (E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L...) Day can I suggest the mods sharpen their claws to ensure we don't have any twitter like hysteria until things - if anything - are confirmed?
|
What time are we expecting the announcement that there's not going to be an announcement today anyway?
|
I am not too concerned at losing a hand full of players as long as we survive - hopefully in the championship.
If the club were to come through this and it is very clear that they are on secure footings for a few years then other players will come available rather than sitting on benches and not getting games.
The players for me that we must keep to give us any chance are Chisolm, Moss and Pryce as they are our play makers. O'Brien should also come into that as he has spent the pre-season being the play the ball lynch pin.
We would pick up other players with the help of uncle Tony.
We wouldn't get relegated as take out the top 6 clubs and the rest are very ordinary. Keeping two thirds of the current players plus all of the youngsters and finish mid table I would be satisfied with that - for the time being.
Fingers crossed today. For me its either get a decent owner to secures our future so we can build or close. There is no middle road for me that leads to this again in 2 years time. It has come down to survive properly or allow to die for me.
|
Weirdly, I'm going to be uncomfortable with anything other than liquidation. I just can't deal with going through this over and over again, and any hopes that I had for a new owner with any actual money are pretty much gone. Obviously, if someone with £400m to burn was to get the club then I'd be ecstatic, but Mark Green mk II would be a complete disaster.
|
While I’d love our future to be sorted out one way or another today I can’t help but feel it’ll be another false dawn.
We certainly don't want another owner with no money as it'll be Admin 4 "The Final Cut" within a year.
However liquidation would be a disaster too. No more RL? What would I do with myself?
