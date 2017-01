Agreed. The way many of the current squad played latterly under Lowes and then in the debacle at Fev was a big reason for us being where we are. Wherever they go I hope those clubs don’t expect too much from them, however I don’t blame anyone for leaving.



Hopefully today will be the end of it one way or another. I suspect it will just carry on until we have no squad left. Then we’ll either scrape survival to end up relegated or be liquidated and that’ll be it.