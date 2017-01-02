If Clare, Welham and Sidlow go it will be a blow but not the end of the world. Providing we have a team in the Champ next season:



Caro, Macani and Ryan are good enough to score plenty at this level. Campbell as back up.

Walton gets a chance to step up with Foster in the centres. Oakes as back up (gets more gametime) and Mendieka.

In the prop department the key for me is keeping Kavanagh, Joseph, Magrin and Peltier (he especially has shown the right attitude). That's 4 props who can do a great job in the Champ. Kirk more gametime too.



The major players for me to keep is Moss, Pryce, Chisholm, Keyes, O'Brien, Mellor and Olbison. That is still a great spine and we can build around that.



If O'Brien goes we don't have strong enough hookers in Lumb and Halafihi in my opinion. Moss, Pryce, Chisholm and Keyes speaks for itself really. And Mellor, Olbison and Burr as the backrow/lock is still strong!