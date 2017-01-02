|
|
kapow wrote:
70k rent doesn't on the face of it sound like a lot. It's only £1 per person per match.
I get that Odsal is old but how much does it deteriorate each year that means we have to psy out an excess amount of money on maintenance? Does anyone have any examples of such outlays that we've had to make?
Genuine questions. I'm not here for a windup. My opionion is that long term we need a new stadium.
I don't know about the Bulls but it costs Wakefield around 125K a year in maintenance on top of the annual rent to the bank of Ireland, which at one point was 10K a month. This is now less than half that but the ground repairs bill remains. I imagine with Odsal being a bigger ground the costing won't be any less than that.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:46 pm
|
|
el red wrote:
Clare definitely gone, Welham definitely gone and others on the way. Even if the team survive they will be missing players who contributed over a 3rd of their total tries from last season. Let's hope Rohan has worked on the defence because it's not looking like they will score as many points themselves.
According to gledhill both were training with bradford today Which probably confirms nothing
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:09 pm
|
|
the council got rid of Odsal to the Bulls because of the high maintenance costs, they give us the 150 year lease and £5million which was to cover the upkeep of the stadium until 2020, unfortunately someone decided to build the Coral Stand with that money, then sell the lease for peanuts to the RFL and landed them with an annual bill for 70k, plus upkeep of ground which the council had been splashing over 300k per year on even 15 years ago. Some great business done by the Bulls custodians.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:06 am
|
|
el red wrote:
Clare definitely gone, Welham definitely gone and others on the way. Even if the team survive they will be missing players who contributed over a 3rd of their total tries from last season. Let's hope Rohan has worked on the defence because it's not looking like they will score as many points themselves.
Clare to Leigh
Welham to Salford
Sidlow to Featherstone
Olbison has offers from Halifax and Batley
O'Brien wants out.
Players told chance of Liquidation tomorrow.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:08 am
|
|
Surely not wrote:
According to gledhill both were training with bradford today Which probably confirms nothing
Clare definitely was at Tong today to say his goodbyes.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:10 am
|
|
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Yep, I'm not losing any sleep on player departures right now. We need a club first and foremost. We have some decent young lads that could cover departures in the short term if required.
Would you be happy throwing in the U19s lads?
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:02 am
|
|
I think its time for your latest bidder to step up to the plate.Or he/she will also leave with nothing.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:49 am
|
|
If Clare, Welham and Sidlow go it will be a blow but not the end of the world. Providing we have a team in the Champ next season:
Caro, Macani and Ryan are good enough to score plenty at this level. Campbell as back up.
Walton gets a chance to step up with Foster in the centres. Oakes as back up (gets more gametime) and Mendieka.
In the prop department the key for me is keeping Kavanagh, Joseph, Magrin and Peltier (he especially has shown the right attitude). That's 4 props who can do a great job in the Champ. Kirk more gametime too.
The major players for me to keep is Moss, Pryce, Chisholm, Keyes, O'Brien, Mellor and Olbison. That is still a great spine and we can build around that.
If O'Brien goes we don't have strong enough hookers in Lumb and Halafihi in my opinion. Moss, Pryce, Chisholm and Keyes speaks for itself really. And Mellor, Olbison and Burr as the backrow/lock is still strong!
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:56 am
|
|
KCNBABT wrote:
Clare to Leigh
Welham to Salford
Sidlow to Featherstone
Olbison has offers from Halifax and Batley
O'Brien wants out.
Players told chance of Liquidation tomorrow.
I wont get chance to check back on here till later tonight, but I'm fully expecting the liquidation now
Being a Bulls fan - I'll set my expectations as low as possible and that way it wont hurt as much.
The next saga is will anything rise from the phoenix?
I dont blame any player who leaves the club due to this latest fiasco; they have families to support so they cant be expected to be treated like this.
As fans, we are getting pretty used to being tried like mushrooms, but liquidation will be a new low for most of us.
Look on the positive - at least any Bulls stuff we bought over the years maybe come collectible items in 20 years?
But yes - I'd definitely prefer to have a Bulls RL club to support than a collection of memorabilia.
Fingers crossed for everyone
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:00 am
|
|
KCNBABT wrote:
Would you be happy throwing in the U19s lads?
Assuming they're ready or at least physically ready, then no problem. We probably need to shed a few high earners from the squad that failed last year anyway. Let's see what today brings, it might all be over with by end of play today anyway.
|
