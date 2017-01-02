WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:42 pm
kapow wrote:
70k rent doesn't on the face of it sound like a lot. It's only £1 per person per match.

I get that Odsal is old but how much does it deteriorate each year that means we have to psy out an excess amount of money on maintenance? Does anyone have any examples of such outlays that we've had to make?

Genuine questions. I'm not here for a windup. My opionion is that long term we need a new stadium.

I don't know about the Bulls but it costs Wakefield around 125K a year in maintenance on top of the annual rent to the bank of Ireland, which at one point was 10K a month. This is now less than half that but the ground repairs bill remains. I imagine with Odsal being a bigger ground the costing won't be any less than that.

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:46 pm
el red wrote:
Clare definitely gone, Welham definitely gone and others on the way. Even if the team survive they will be missing players who contributed over a 3rd of their total tries from last season. Let's hope Rohan has worked on the defence because it's not looking like they will score as many points themselves.


According to gledhill both were training with bradford today Which probably confirms nothing

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:09 pm
the council got rid of Odsal to the Bulls because of the high maintenance costs, they give us the 150 year lease and £5million which was to cover the upkeep of the stadium until 2020, unfortunately someone decided to build the Coral Stand with that money, then sell the lease for peanuts to the RFL and landed them with an annual bill for 70k, plus upkeep of ground which the council had been splashing over 300k per year on even 15 years ago. Some great business done by the Bulls custodians.

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:06 am
el red wrote:
Clare definitely gone, Welham definitely gone and others on the way. Even if the team survive they will be missing players who contributed over a 3rd of their total tries from last season. Let's hope Rohan has worked on the defence because it's not looking like they will score as many points themselves.


Clare to Leigh
Welham to Salford
Sidlow to Featherstone
Olbison has offers from Halifax and Batley
O'Brien wants out.

Players told chance of Liquidation tomorrow.

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:08 am
Surely not wrote:
According to gledhill both were training with bradford today Which probably confirms nothing


Clare definitely was at Tong today to say his goodbyes.

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:10 am
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Yep, I'm not losing any sleep on player departures right now. We need a club first and foremost. We have some decent young lads that could cover departures in the short term if required.


Would you be happy throwing in the U19s lads?
