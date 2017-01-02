kapow wrote: 70k rent doesn't on the face of it sound like a lot. It's only £1 per person per match.



I get that Odsal is old but how much does it deteriorate each year that means we have to psy out an excess amount of money on maintenance? Does anyone have any examples of such outlays that we've had to make?



Genuine questions. I'm not here for a windup. My opionion is that long term we need a new stadium.

I don't know about the Bulls but it costs Wakefield around 125K a year in maintenance on top of the annual rent to the bank of Ireland, which at one point was 10K a month. This is now less than half that but the ground repairs bill remains. I imagine with Odsal being a bigger ground the costing won't be any less than that.