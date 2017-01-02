|
Joined: Tue Sep 27, 2011 12:08 pm
Posts: 115
|
bowlingboy wrote:
Where's frank Whitcombe gone?
Was expecting a prediction for tomorrow.
Noticed his name down the bottom earlier....
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:25 pm
|
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6652
|
bowlingboy wrote:
Where's frank Whitcombe gone?
Was expecting a prediction for tomorrow.
Possibly one of the new aliases that has popped up in the last couple of days
|
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:29 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 655
|
kapow wrote:
I still don't understand why Odsal isn't viable?
As I said originally , in theory , with secondary earnings of food and drink Odsal should be a money maker ( again only providing you get the numbers ) but the sheer size of the place and it's very nature , ie ( old ) means the costs must be spiralling upwards , as has been pointed out by others more clued up than me
I just don't see how anybody can feasibly intend to purchase the Bulls and continue to play there
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:37 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27387Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Well whatever the running costs, if we'd kept the ground at a peppercorn rent, then it's pretty obvious to me that has got to be do-able, hasn't it?
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
