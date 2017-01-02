|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 654
|
kapow wrote:
I also think that's set a rod for our own backs. When we could get in so cheaply for years when we were dominating, it creates quite a psychological block to paying £20 to watch us play Featherstone.
So youve answered your own question , buying a fan base doesn't work
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:34 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 8:42 pm
Posts: 14
|
GUBRATS wrote:
So youve answered your own question , buying a fan base doesn't work
I still don't understand why Odsal isn't viable?
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:47 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 764
|
It's like buses, you wait from 2011 until 2017 and then "KAPOW" seven posts (out of thirteen since 2009) come along all at once. Have you bought the account from someone?
Quite apart from Odsal being just about the coldest place in Christendom and a bit crumbly, there are too many outside interested parties. Administrator is not professionally bothered by that. Green wants his pennies back. Odsal therefore white elephant - and with the ban in the ivory trade not worth ought bar all the very many above mentioned, non-sporting uses.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 8:42 pm
Posts: 14
|
Bent&Bongser wrote:
It's like buses, you wait from 2011 until 2017 and then "KAPOW" seven posts (out of thirteen since 2009) come along all at once. Have you bought the account from someone?
Quite apart from Odsal being just about the coldest place in Christendom and a bit crumbly, there are too many outside interested parties. Administrator is not professionally bothered by that. Green wants his pennies back. Odsal therefore white elephant - and with the ban in the ivory trade not worth ought bar all the very many above mentioned, non-sporting uses.
Bought the account off someone?! Don't be ridiculous! I don't post because I don't feel like I have to. I occasionally check in to see what's going on. Not that it has anything to do with anyone.
I had a genuine question I wasn't seeing answered, so thought I'd ask it.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Bets'y Bulls, billypop, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, CanaBull, Cassandra, colgre, Dannyboywt, debaser, ex Bull Dog, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, Frank Whitcombe, Ghost of Piggys Mate, Godiswithers, GUBRATS, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, HaworthBull, hereagain, Highlander, HiramC, jockabull, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, kapow, king benny, martinwildbull, MDF3, mumbyisgod, Nothus, phillgee, rambull1967, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlgear, roger daly, roofaldo2, sandy, Scarey71, Spannerz, Stul, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, Tricky2309, Trustafox, vbfg, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, weighman and 545 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|