WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Administration 3 - now in technicolour

 
Post a reply

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 6:59 pm
kapow Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 8:42 pm
Posts: 13
Why isn't Odsal viable anymore? Are we paying that much rent??

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:02 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 654
kapow wrote:
Why isn't Odsal viable anymore? Are we paying that much rent??


Has Odsal ever been viable in the full time era ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:05 pm
kapow Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 8:42 pm
Posts: 13
GUBRATS wrote:
Has Odsal ever been viable in the full time era ?


Why isn't it?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:09 pm
kapow Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 8:42 pm
Posts: 13
Surely it wasn't Odsal that wasn't viable but selling tickets for next to nothing for years that made it unviable?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:14 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7938
Location: Odsal Stadium
kapow wrote:
Surely it wasn't Odsal that wasn't viable but selling tickets for next to nothing for years that made it unviable?

Well we've been paying SL ticket prices for the last two seasons so your argument doesn't really stack up does it?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:15 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 654
kapow wrote:
Surely it wasn't Odsal that wasn't viable but selling tickets for next to nothing for years that made it unviable?


I've read on here that even in the early 00s when drawing 15,000 averages you were still losing money , certainly isn't viable outside SL
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:16 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 524
Spending money we haven't got has been our down fall and not paying the HMRC

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:17 pm
kapow Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 8:42 pm
Posts: 13
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Well we've been paying SL ticket prices for the last two seasons so your argument doesn't really stack up does it?


4,000 people paying Super League prices doesn't compare with 15,000 people paying bob all. If we'd had been managed properly 15-20 years ago then we may have never got in this mess.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:19 pm
kapow Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 8:42 pm
Posts: 13
GUBRATS wrote:
I've read on here that even in the early 00s when drawing 15,000 averages you were still losing money , certainly isn't viable outside SL


15,000 fans probably paying the same as the equivalent of 7,000 Leeds or Wigan fans.

Remember the days when you could buy a T&A and get in for £5?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:25 pm
kapow Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 8:42 pm
Posts: 13
I also think that's set a rod for our own backs. When we could get in so cheaply for years when we were dominating, it creates quite a psychological block to paying £20 to watch us play Featherstone.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, billypop, bowlingboy, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, CanaBull, Cassandra, colgre, Dannyboywt, debaser, dummyrunner, ex Bull Dog, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, Gareth1984, Godiswithers, GUBRATS, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, HiramC, jockabull, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, kapow, Keiththered, king benny, martinwildbull, MDF3, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlgear, roger daly, roofaldo2, Scarey71, Spannerz, Stul, TheJudderman, Tricky2309, Trustafox, vbfg, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, weighman, zapperbull and 514 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,496,0491,75275,6274,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  