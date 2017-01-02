|
Why isn't Odsal viable anymore? Are we paying that much rent??
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:02 pm
kapow wrote:
Why isn't Odsal viable anymore? Are we paying that much rent??
Has Odsal ever been viable in the full time era ?
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:05 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Has Odsal ever been viable in the full time era ?
Why isn't it?
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:09 pm
Surely it wasn't Odsal that wasn't viable but selling tickets for next to nothing for years that made it unviable?
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:14 pm
kapow wrote:
Surely it wasn't Odsal that wasn't viable but selling tickets for next to nothing for years that made it unviable?
Well we've been paying SL ticket prices for the last two seasons so your argument doesn't really stack up does it?
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:15 pm
kapow wrote:
Surely it wasn't Odsal that wasn't viable but selling tickets for next to nothing for years that made it unviable?
I've read on here that even in the early 00s when drawing 15,000 averages you were still losing money , certainly isn't viable outside SL
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:16 pm
Spending money we haven't got has been our down fall and not paying the HMRC
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:17 pm
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Well we've been paying SL ticket prices for the last two seasons so your argument doesn't really stack up does it?
4,000 people paying Super League prices doesn't compare with 15,000 people paying bob all. If we'd had been managed properly 15-20 years ago then we may have never got in this mess.
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:19 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
I've read on here that even in the early 00s when drawing 15,000 averages you were still losing money , certainly isn't viable outside SL
15,000 fans probably paying the same as the equivalent of 7,000 Leeds or Wigan fans.
Remember the days when you could buy a T&A and get in for £5?
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:25 pm
I also think that's set a rod for our own backs. When we could get in so cheaply for years when we were dominating, it creates quite a psychological block to paying £20 to watch us play Featherstone.
