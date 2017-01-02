WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Mon Jan 02, 2017 4:55 pm
bowlingboy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 174
Highlander wrote:
That's the bare bones of one of the bids I heard about, something for everyone


It's hardly rocket science.

Couple that with retail, hotels etc and old police station site there's enough land and opportunities to shake a stick at.

Let's see what happens.

Mon Jan 02, 2017 5:01 pm
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 13
GUBRATS wrote:
The LSV was built without any cash from the council , they provided land , private developers and government sports grants provided the funding

Surely given the relatively attractive location just off the Mway link road there is some interest from somebody

Ultimately Odsal is the problem , in theory it it should pay for itself and produce income , but it looks like it is now just a financial noose , squeezing the life out of the bulls bank account

There has to be another option


Whoever takes over needs to start with a clean slate.

Mon Jan 02, 2017 5:11 pm
mystic eddie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8786
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
This STILL not resolved?

I fail to believe that this should drag out the way it has been doing.

Just another bad chapter in a shambolic last few years for the club.




Mon Jan 02, 2017 5:27 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8876
Location: Bradbados
GUBRATS wrote:
The LSV was built without any cash from the council , they provided land , private developers and government sports grants provided the funding

Surely given the relatively attractive location just off the Mway link road there is some interest from somebody

Ultimately Odsal is the problem , in theory it it should pay for itself and produce income , but it looks like it is now just a financial noose , squeezing the life out of the bulls bank account

There has to be another option

Well, allegedly, there has been interest from someone who wants to build a massive recycling plant on the site, though exactly [or even very vaguely] what this companies plans for the rugby are we've heard even nothing.



Mon Jan 02, 2017 5:38 pm
Bent&Bongser
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 762
KCNBABT wrote:
Whoever takes over needs to start with a clean slate.


...and sausage the staff & players in the process. It happens but, Hell, it is wrong. At least it sounds as if the tea lady will still be there even if she needs to be retrained as a cognac & champers lady.

In the spirit of identity guessing, and since we've all read about unknown substances in the landfill, may Bongser politely point out that

KCn is the formula for Potassium Cyanide
Ba for Barium &
BT for a certain phone provider.

Some more unhealthy than others :HAND:

Mon Jan 02, 2017 5:41 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8876
Location: Bradbados
woolly07 wrote:
The land is in a prime location. Only problem is that it has a bloody massive hole in the middle of it surrounded by rubbish of unknown substances.

Spot on Woolly.

The site was used for tipping up to the 1930s - a time when chemicals of any, and every, sort were used indiscriminately, without licence, by people working in all sorts of industries who hadn't a clue what it was or what its problems were. This was dumped in sites like Odsal, without any note taken of what, or where, it was - it was just rubbish and it went on the tip.

It's been covered over. Legend says it lies a metre or so below ground level but if it were to be disturbed, Pandora's box probably wouldn't compete. It would need a specialist company to remove the stuff - when you'd found out which kind of specialist you needed.


