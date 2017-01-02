woolly07 wrote: The land is in a prime location. Only problem is that it has a bloody massive hole in the middle of it surrounded by rubbish of unknown substances.

Spot on Woolly.The site was used for tipping up to the 1930s - a time when chemicals of any, and every, sort were used indiscriminately, without licence, by people working in all sorts of industries who hadn't a clue what it was or what its problems were. This was dumped in sites like Odsal, without any note taken of what, or where, it was - it was just rubbish and it went on the tip.It's been covered over. Legend says it lies a metre or so below ground level but if it were to be disturbed, Pandora's box probably wouldn't compete. It would need a specialist company to remove the stuff - when you'd found out which kind of specialist you needed.