GUBRATS wrote:

The LSV was built without any cash from the council , they provided land , private developers and government sports grants provided the funding



Surely given the relatively attractive location just off the Mway link road there is some interest from somebody



Ultimately Odsal is the problem , in theory it it should pay for itself and produce income , but it looks like it is now just a financial noose , squeezing the life out of the bulls bank account



There has to be another option