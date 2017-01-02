WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:20 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 95
Location: Depends whose asking
hindle xiii wrote:
Dunno why but I feel the new poster could be a very disgruntled insider, maybe even a player.


I'm thinking the same.

Or the wife/girlfriend of a senior player?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:30 pm
andycapp
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 9:25 pm
Posts: 483
Location: bradford
I am confident we will have good news before the end of the week.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:36 pm
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 12
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I'm thinking the same.

Or the wife/girlfriend of a senior player?

andycapp wrote:
I am confident we will have good news before the end of the week.


That administrator has told the players he's meeting them tomorrow morning so hopefully your optimism is right. This has gone on long enough now for those directly involved.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:37 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4104
andycapp wrote:
I am confident we will have good news before the end of the week.


Any reason or just a gut feeling?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:38 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4104
KCNBABT wrote:
That administrator has told the players he's meeting them tomorrow morning so hopefully your optimism is right. This has gone on long enough now for those directly involved.


Agreed. The players and Rohan have been explemary and us fans really do appreciate it. Praying for good news.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:51 pm
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 12
Bull Mania wrote:
Agreed. The players and Rohan have been explemary and us fans really do appreciate it. Praying for good news.


Rohan's not happy with certain players for abandoning the club but can you honestly blame those that have chosen to leave. Only the senior players Pryce Sidlow Welham have been kept in loop with what little information they've been told. There has been no communication despite the administrator appearing in the paper everyday contradicting himself. The negligent regard for player welfare throughout all this has been nothing short of abysmal. Fingers crossed for tomorrow morning.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:03 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2722
    KCNBABT wrote:
    Rohan's not happy with certain players for abandoning the club but can you honestly blame those that have chosen to leave. Only the senior players Pryce Sidlow Welham have been kept in loop with what little information they've been told. There has been no communication despite the administrator appearing in the paper everyday contradicting himself. The negligent regard for player welfare throughout all this has been nothing short of abysmal. Fingers crossed for tomorrow morning.




    Are you gonna give us a clue as to how you know things. I do tend to believe you do know something, as I do el red does as well. I find a couple of bits out through my son, he's not always right though, I know Sheff have spoke to a couple of Bulls players or rather spoke to their agents. I'm guessing that is just to assess the lie of the land at this moment in time

    Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

    Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:05 pm
    RickyF1
    Cheeky half-back
    Cheeky half-back

    Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
    Posts: 523
    KCNBABT wrote:
    Rohan's not happy with certain players for abandoning the club but can you honestly blame those that have chosen to leave. Only the senior players Pryce Sidlow Welham have been kept in loop with what little information they've been told. There has been no communication despite the administrator appearing in the paper everyday contradicting himself. The negligent regard for player welfare throughout all this has been nothing short of abysmal. Fingers crossed for tomorrow morning.

    How do you no all this stuff pal?

    Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

    Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:06 pm
    RickyF1
    Cheeky half-back
    Cheeky half-back

    Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
    Posts: 523
    andycapp wrote:
    I am confident we will have good news before the end of the week.

    What makes you say this?

    Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

    Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:31 pm
    KCNBABT

    Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
    Posts: 12
    roger daly wrote:
      Are you gonna give us a clue as to how you know things. I do tend to believe you do know something, as I do el red does as well. I find a couple of bits out through my son, he's not always right though, I know Sheff have spoke to a couple of Bulls players or rather spoke to their agents. I'm guessing that is just to assess the lie of the land at this moment in time


      If I get any news I will let you know but everone restless for information so hopefully Mr Administrator delivers a late Christmas present tomorrow morning.
