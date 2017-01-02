|
hindle xiii wrote:
Dunno why but I feel the new poster could be a very disgruntled insider, maybe even a player.
I'm thinking the same.
Or the wife/girlfriend of a senior player?
Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:30 pm
I am confident we will have good news before the end of the week.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:36 pm
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I'm thinking the same.
Or the wife/girlfriend of a senior player?
andycapp wrote:
I am confident we will have good news before the end of the week.
That administrator has told the players he's meeting them tomorrow morning so hopefully your optimism is right. This has gone on long enough now for those directly involved.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:37 pm
andycapp wrote:
I am confident we will have good news before the end of the week.
Any reason or just a gut feeling?
Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:38 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
That administrator has told the players he's meeting them tomorrow morning so hopefully your optimism is right. This has gone on long enough now for those directly involved.
Agreed. The players and Rohan have been explemary and us fans really do appreciate it. Praying for good news.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:51 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Agreed. The players and Rohan have been explemary and us fans really do appreciate it. Praying for good news.
Rohan's not happy with certain players for abandoning the club but can you honestly blame those that have chosen to leave. Only the senior players Pryce Sidlow Welham have been kept in loop with what little information they've been told. There has been no communication despite the administrator appearing in the paper everyday contradicting himself. The negligent regard for player welfare throughout all this has been nothing short of abysmal. Fingers crossed for tomorrow morning.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:03 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
Rohan's not happy with certain players for abandoning the club but can you honestly blame those that have chosen to leave. Only the senior players Pryce Sidlow Welham have been kept in loop with what little information they've been told. There has been no communication despite the administrator appearing in the paper everyday contradicting himself. The negligent regard for player welfare throughout all this has been nothing short of abysmal. Fingers crossed for tomorrow morning.
Are you gonna give us a clue as to how you know things. I do tend to believe you do know something, as I do el red does as well. I find a couple of bits out through my son, he's not always right though, I know Sheff have spoke to a couple of Bulls players or rather spoke to their agents. I'm guessing that is just to assess the lie of the land at this moment in time
Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:05 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
Rohan's not happy with certain players for abandoning the club but can you honestly blame those that have chosen to leave. Only the senior players Pryce Sidlow Welham have been kept in loop with what little information they've been told. There has been no communication despite the administrator appearing in the paper everyday contradicting himself. The negligent regard for player welfare throughout all this has been nothing short of abysmal. Fingers crossed for tomorrow morning.
How do you no all this stuff pal?
Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:06 pm
andycapp wrote:
I am confident we will have good news before the end of the week.
What makes you say this?
Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:31 pm
roger daly wrote:
Are you gonna give us a clue as to how you know things. I do tend to believe you do know something, as I do el red does as well. I find a couple of bits out through my son, he's not always right though, I know Sheff have spoke to a couple of Bulls players or rather spoke to their agents. I'm guessing that is just to assess the lie of the land at this moment in time
If I get any news I will let you know but everone restless for information so hopefully Mr Administrator delivers a late Christmas present tomorrow morning.
