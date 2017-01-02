|
Bullseye wrote:
Nrl subscription for me on Premier sports. Won't be bothering with the game in this country.
Cancelled my sports package 3 weeks ago and will also look at NRL @ £9 with Premier - but will contact them and ask for an offer.
I struggled this season to watch a full game on Sky without switching off at half time. I thought Leigh made the play-offs interesting and the sight of Leeds being bottom was fun but other than that I was bored with it. Sky couldn't even be bothered to produce bootsnall which says something.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:37 pm
|
I know its past history , BUT why are RL clubs allowed to mismanage & get away with it. As a Doncaster fan we have had a Chairman who ruled the club with his heart declaring we would be going full time , aiming for SL. Weeks later we were in administration .
Hope you survive in some form ! may be starting in C1 & ditching the Bulls logo is the only option .
Do not shoot me down in flames , I am a genuine RL supporter & want to see RL in Bradford thrive.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:40 pm
|
Trustafox wrote:
All the Toronto games are on that, just in case.
It is a pity Premier lost the championship games with Dave Woods commentating. That would suit me just perfect.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:43 pm
|
I do hope they bring back Championship rugby on TV. If the Bulls cease to exist then I would love to keep watching the Champ matches as I believe there are a few good clubs there. Will be purchasing Premier Sports anyway for the NRL so the Toronto matches will be a bonus!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:45 pm
|
weighman wrote:
I know its past history , BUT why are RL clubs allowed to mismanage & get away with it. As a Doncaster fan we have had a Chairman who ruled the club with his heart declaring we would be going full time , aiming for SL. Weeks later we were in administration .
Hope you survive in some form ! may be starting in C1 & ditching the Bulls logo is the only option .
Do not shoot me down in flames , I am a genuine RL supporter & want to see RL in Bradford thrive.
There used to be a saying of:
Union is an amateur game run by professionals
League is a professional game run by amateurs.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:45 pm
|
Think it's probably Bulls or nothing for me. Ive never had Sky and I'm not going to start now.
(and I feel fine)
Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:51 pm
|
Bulls and an odd game up at Batley.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:59 pm
|
KCNBABT wrote:
Clare and Welham done deals.
Mellor and O'Brien next to leave.
The deals may be done just not signed.
Would not be surprised if half the squad have deals ready to go in case the bulls fold or get a new owner with very little cash
Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:02 pm
|
Godiswithers wrote:
Would not be surprised if half the squad have deals ready to go in case the bulls fold or get a new owner with very little cash
I'd be more than surprised - I'd be totally astonished - if that wasn't the case. The only ones without a Plan B would either be hopeless dreamers or players that no other club would want...
