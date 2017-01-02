|
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 597
|
Bullseye wrote:
Nrl subscription for me on Premier sports. Won't be bothering with the game in this country.
Cancelled my sports package 3 weeks ago and will also look at NRL @ £9 with Premier - but will contact them and ask for an offer.
I struggled this season to watch a full game on Sky without switching off at half time. I thought Leigh made the play-offs interesting and the sight of Leeds being bottom was fun but other than that I was bored with it. Sky couldn't even be bothered to produce bootsnall which says something.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:37 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5958
|
I know its past history , BUT why are RL clubs allowed to mismanage & get away with it. As a Doncaster fan we have had a Chairman who ruled the club with his heart declaring we would be going full time , aiming for SL. Weeks later we were in administration .
Hope you survive in some form ! may be starting in C1 & ditching the Bulls logo is the only option .
Do not shoot me down in flames , I am a genuine RL supporter & want to see RL in Bradford thrive.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:40 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 597
|
Trustafox wrote:
All the Toronto games are on that, just in case.
It is a pity Premier lost the championship games with Dave Woods commentating. That would suit me just perfect.
|
