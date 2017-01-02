I know its past history , BUT why are RL clubs allowed to mismanage & get away with it. As a Doncaster fan we have had a Chairman who ruled the club with his heart declaring we would be going full time , aiming for SL. Weeks later we were in administration .

Hope you survive in some form ! may be starting in C1 & ditching the Bulls logo is the only option .

Do not shoot me down in flames , I am a genuine RL supporter & want to see RL in Bradford thrive.