Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:32 pm
Trustafox





Bullseye wrote:
Nrl subscription for me on Premier sports. Won't be bothering with the game in this country.


All the Toronto games are on that, just in case.
'We've got Alan Carr'

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:34 pm
bowlingboy




Odsal landfill use money to build new ground Richard Dunne, new pool sedgebergh

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:02 pm
KCNBABT



Clare and Welham done deals.

Mellor and O'Brien next to leave.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:06 pm
RickyF1





KCNBABT wrote:
Clare and Welham done deals.

Mellor and O'Brien next to leave.

Mick says they are still training with the Bulls

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:08 pm
vbfg






You need to ask yourself whether you believe some guy talking with an authoritative voice that you haven't really heard of before or KCNBABT.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:16 pm
Bulliac






So it's hell or a hard place?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:19 pm
hindle xiii




I always liked Halafihi, Mendeika and Campbell...

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:24 pm
hindle xiii




Dunno why but I feel the new poster could be a very disgruntled insider, maybe even a player.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:25 pm
woolly07




Bulliac wrote:
There is a big big difference between Avenue and Bulls though.

Avenue were dead for a quite a while, before a totally unrelated [except through the heart] local, amateur league, team, consisting of former fans, set up a club and begged use of the ground from the council, Bulls, on the other hand, have a strong, though dwindling, supporter base with a recent history of much success.

The difference is in expectations; Avenue, originally had none, other than to honour the club whose name they bear and to play amateur football, though I accept that those expectations have been raised over the years, that 'dis-connect' from the original club is a major difference, imo. Bulls fans, grounded in success, are somewhat different and generally more varied in their expectations Whilst some can see, and accept, the position the club is in, many are still, seriously discussing "how long before we get back to SL" In other words, it is far too soon for Bulls fans to be like Avenue fans were in the foreseeable future.

I do agree that a ground share, probably not at either Horsfall or Odsal, unless a deal could be arranged about the lease, would be a good way forward for both clubs if Bulls finish in championship 1 [or lower] or even in the championship.

Incidentally, I see no reason why any 'new' club can't continue to use Bulls as a name. Northern continued as Northern after1963 and Avenue kept the Park Avenue name for their new club. Bulls, after all, is a far more marketable name and would be far easier to raise the flag around.


Very fair points made Bulliac.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:32 pm
GypsumFantastic




Bullseye wrote:
Wrong.

Where are the fans willing to give up time and money who have the expertise to run a club?



If something is too hard to do, then it's not worth doing

Homer Simpson
