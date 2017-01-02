Bullseye wrote: Wrong.



Where are the fans willing to give up time and money who have the expertise to run a club?



Anyone with that sort of resume has long since got disillusioned. The catalogue of misery has gone in too long.



I speak from experience as someone who chaired both BullBuilder and BISA. The people willing to do something have dwindled and many like me have had enough.

Exactly! But people obsessed with the idea and look at it basically as "they can start again and rebuild" completely overook the mood of the fans. If people like Bullseye are saying the above then the chances many from the core 4000 restarting the club are slim.As another poster said, many (i'd say at least 1500) are children.If there was a phoenix club it couldnt start for a year and that would reduce the extremely small pool of fans even more.Then as someone else said you've got all the logistical issues of setting up a board. Getting a ground. Players. Sponsors. Dealing with agents. Merchandise. Sorting out the brand. Training facilities. Hhow many of the small pool of fans has the time and experise to sort that?For me the biggest issue is whether the fans have the desire. I dont and im someone whos probably a little obsessed with RL. Support bullbuilder and all the championship grounds i can when we visit. Go to as many international matches as possible. I just don't have the desire to restart again after being robbed by Peter Hood, 3 admins and a liquidation.The biggest killer for me will be losing one of the best acadmies in the country which as pretty much been entirely funded by the fans. That's one bitter pill too many to swallow.