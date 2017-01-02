WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Administration 3 - now in technicolour

 
Post a reply

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:45 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3471
Location: Hornsea
The will to start a club from scratch is not there. People are not only disillusioned by what is going on at the Bulls but also with professional rugby in general. If the Bulls are liquidated people will either stop watching rugby altogether or gravitate towards their local clubs such as Queensbury, Dudley Hill etc.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:49 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25500
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
GUBRATS wrote:
It's looking increasingly like a future at Odsal is not a viable option , is there any potential council support that could result in a new stadium being built ?


Hahaha. Absolutely no chance.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:50 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25500
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Nrl subscription for me on Premier sports. Won't be bothering with the game in this country.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:50 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3471
Location: Hornsea
GUBRATS wrote:
It's looking increasingly like a future at Odsal is not a viable option , is there any potential council support that could result in a new stadium being built ?

No. And to be honest we should not expect any. For a start, the council is cash strapped without supporting a rugby club. THere is also a professional soccer club in the city, how would that be balanced out regarding contributions. And we have Keighley RLFC that is also within the city boundaries. And, as I was reminded by REDEVERREADY we were given £5m by the council when we returned to Odsal from VP in exchanged for the now fabled lease conditions.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:51 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4102
Bullseye wrote:
Wrong.

Where are the fans willing to give up time and money who have the expertise to run a club?

Anyone with that sort of resume has long since got disillusioned. The catalogue of misery has gone in too long.

I speak from experience as someone who chaired both BullBuilder and BISA. The people willing to do something have dwindled and many like me have had enough.


Exactly! But people obsessed with the idea and look at it basically as "they can start again and rebuild" completely overook the mood of the fans. If people like Bullseye are saying the above then the chances many from the core 4000 restarting the club are slim.

As another poster said, many (i'd say at least 1500) are children.

If there was a phoenix club it couldnt start for a year and that would reduce the extremely small pool of fans even more.

Then as someone else said you've got all the logistical issues of setting up a board. Getting a ground. Players. Sponsors. Dealing with agents. Merchandise. Sorting out the brand. Training facilities. Hhow many of the small pool of fans has the time and experise to sort that?

For me the biggest issue is whether the fans have the desire. I dont and im someone whos probably a little obsessed with RL. Support bullbuilder and all the championship grounds i can when we visit. Go to as many international matches as possible. I just don't have the desire to restart again after being robbed by Peter Hood, 3 admins and a liquidation.

The biggest killer for me will be losing one of the best acadmies in the country which as pretty much been entirely funded by the fans. That's one bitter pill too many to swallow.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:00 pm
madasmcmadammcmad2 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 25, 2010 10:11 am
Posts: 354
Either way, the club will have no decent players left by the time this lot have finished hum-min and aaaring.What a disgrace.Welham and Clare almost gone now.
Trevor Foster will be turning in his grave.
Shambolic excuse for a BOD for years and years.
The more he talked of his honour,the faster we counted our spoons.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:06 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 649
rugbyreddog wrote:
No. And to be honest we should not expect any. For a start, the council is cash strapped without supporting a rugby club. THere is also a professional soccer club in the city, how would that be balanced out regarding contributions. And we have Keighley RLFC that is also within the city boundaries. And, as I was reminded by REDEVERREADY we were given £5m by the council when we returned to Odsal from VP in exchanged for the now fabled lease conditions.


What are the plans for the Richard Dunn site ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:11 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25500
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
None at the moment.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:13 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3471
Location: Hornsea
GUBRATS wrote:
What are the plans for the Richard Dunn site ?

The councils plans are: Errrrr......... let's see if someone will buy the Bulls and develop it for us.
The local council has recently shut several swimming pools after shelving plans to upgrade them. The council is on it's uppers.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:31 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2721
God forbid any new owner wanting fan involvement. You will have people from the Bulls Banter Facebook page been self appointed spokesman for the fans
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, ADE1969UK, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, captaincaveman, debaser, dummyrunner, ex Bull Dog, fifty50, Frank Whitcombe, GeoffRoebuck, Godiswithers, GUBRATS, HamsterChops, HiramC, Jboyleigh, JINJER, jockabull, KCNBABT, king benny, littlerich, madasmcmadammcmad2, martinwildbull, mickeyboy, Northern Lad, PHILISAN, RickyF1, rlgear, roger daly, rugbyreddog, sandy, Slugger McBatt, Spannerz, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Devil's Advocate, Trustafox, vbfg, Wheels and 437 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,495,8701,59675,6254,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  