The will to start a club from scratch is not there. People are not only disillusioned by what is going on at the Bulls but also with professional rugby in general. If the Bulls are liquidated people will either stop watching rugby altogether or gravitate towards their local clubs such as Queensbury, Dudley Hill etc.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:49 am
GUBRATS wrote:
It's looking increasingly like a future at Odsal is not a viable option , is there any potential council support that could result in a new stadium being built ?
Hahaha. Absolutely no chance.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:50 am
Nrl subscription for me on Premier sports. Won't be bothering with the game in this country.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:50 am
GUBRATS wrote:
It's looking increasingly like a future at Odsal is not a viable option , is there any potential council support that could result in a new stadium being built ?
No. And to be honest we should not expect any. For a start, the council is cash strapped without supporting a rugby club. THere is also a professional soccer club in the city, how would that be balanced out regarding contributions. And we have Keighley RLFC that is also within the city boundaries. And, as I was reminded by REDEVERREADY we were given £5m by the council when we returned to Odsal from VP in exchanged for the now fabled lease conditions.
Bullseye wrote:
Wrong.
Where are the fans willing to give up time and money who have the expertise to run a club?
Anyone with that sort of resume has long since got disillusioned. The catalogue of misery has gone in too long.
I speak from experience as someone who chaired both BullBuilder and BISA. The people willing to do something have dwindled and many like me have had enough.
Exactly! But people obsessed with the idea and look at it basically as "they can start again and rebuild" completely overook the mood of the fans. If people like Bullseye are saying the above then the chances many from the core 4000 restarting the club are slim.
As another poster said, many (i'd say at least 1500) are children.
If there was a phoenix club it couldnt start for a year and that would reduce the extremely small pool of fans even more.
Then as someone else said you've got all the logistical issues of setting up a board. Getting a ground. Players. Sponsors. Dealing with agents. Merchandise. Sorting out the brand. Training facilities. Hhow many of the small pool of fans has the time and experise to sort that?
For me the biggest issue is whether the fans have the desire. I dont and im someone whos probably a little obsessed with RL. Support bullbuilder and all the championship grounds i can when we visit. Go to as many international matches as possible. I just don't have the desire to restart again after being robbed by Peter Hood, 3 admins and a liquidation.
The biggest killer for me will be losing one of the best acadmies in the country which as pretty much been entirely funded by the fans. That's one bitter pill too many to swallow.
Either way, the club will have no decent players left by the time this lot have finished hum-min and aaaring.What a disgrace.Welham and Clare almost gone now.
Trevor Foster will be turning in his grave.
Shambolic excuse for a BOD for years and years.
The more he talked of his honour,the faster we counted our spoons.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:06 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
No. And to be honest we should not expect any. For a start, the council is cash strapped without supporting a rugby club. THere is also a professional soccer club in the city, how would that be balanced out regarding contributions. And we have Keighley RLFC that is also within the city boundaries. And, as I was reminded by REDEVERREADY we were given £5m by the council when we returned to Odsal from VP in exchanged for the now fabled lease conditions.
What are the plans for the Richard Dunn site ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:11 pm
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:13 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
What are the plans for the Richard Dunn site ?
The councils plans are: Errrrr......... let's see if someone will buy the Bulls and develop it for us.
The local council has recently shut several swimming pools after shelving plans to upgrade them. The council is on it's uppers.
God forbid any new owner wanting fan involvement. You will have people from the Bulls Banter Facebook page been self appointed spokesman for the fans
