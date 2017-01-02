j.c wrote: There's actually about 4 thousand of you who want to invest in the club, sadly, and wrongly imo, you think it's the end of your chances of getting back into the sl

To be fair, I think j.c. is (for the right reasons) suggesting an alternative light at the end of the tunnel. Albeit feasible/not.At the moment there are a dwindling number of tunnel options available to us; the light is barely visible in any of them; and at the moment we (as fans) do not have a say on the current tunnel Mr Reet-Petit is going to take us down.I think Bulliac's comments on the difference in expectation between Park Avenue and Bulls fans is understandable and fair; we have been at the top, so our expectations will be that level for some time.But I'm happy to keep the "fan-run team" in the back-pocket and revisit it after the vultures have finished picking the Bulls carcass clean.I am by no means wealthy, but I'm happy to stand shoulder to shoulder with other passionate fans and put my money where my heart is.We did it before; and we got our fingers burnt; but we'll learn from that; and not have some greedy egotistical business man steal our hard earned cash again.The RFL have made a very clear statement that they want to keep a RL club in Bradford.Lets face it - we may not think it will work - but in the next few weeks it may be the only option left if we want to support a Bradford based RL team