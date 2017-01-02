WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:19 am
Smack him Jimmy
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 92
Location: Depends whose asking
j.c wrote:
There's actually about 4 thousand of you who want to invest in the club, sadly, and wrongly imo, you think it's the end of your chances of getting back into the sl


To be fair, I think j.c. is (for the right reasons) suggesting an alternative light at the end of the tunnel. Albeit feasible/not.

At the moment there are a dwindling number of tunnel options available to us; the light is barely visible in any of them; and at the moment we (as fans) do not have a say on the current tunnel Mr Reet-Petit is going to take us down.

I think Bulliac's comments on the difference in expectation between Park Avenue and Bulls fans is understandable and fair; we have been at the top, so our expectations will be that level for some time.

But I'm happy to keep the "fan-run team" in the back-pocket and revisit it after the vultures have finished picking the Bulls carcass clean.
I am by no means wealthy, but I'm happy to stand shoulder to shoulder with other passionate fans and put my money where my heart is.
We did it before; and we got our fingers burnt; but we'll learn from that; and not have some greedy egotistical business man steal our hard earned cash again.

The RFL have made a very clear statement that they want to keep a RL club in Bradford.

Lets face it - we may not think it will work - but in the next few weeks it may be the only option left if we want to support a Bradford based RL team

Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:21 am
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 6
The catalogue of catastrophe that's been allowed to continue time over time is absolutely unbelievable and here we are at D Day.

Two bidders remaining which quite frankly have submitted bids bordering on the unacceptable.

Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:22 am
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1273
Location: Mirfield
Isn't this where the RFL come in with negotiations over the lease? They are working a solution to ensure anyone buying the lease can only use site for rugby aren't they?

Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:24 am
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 6
Nothus wrote:
Let's not be too hasty on the Leo Group bid. Were it not for a couple of posters on here and a twitter rumour, you wouldn't even know they were even bidding. Their name has not been mentioned by a single professional journalist yet. They themselves have not uttered a single word about this publicly.

Not sure where this talk of a biomass plant and no love for the club has come from. I think people are just making assumptions based on what little info they have at this point, which is fair enough, but at least wait until something official comes out before you write them off.


These are not involved.

Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:27 am
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 519
KCNBABT wrote:
These are not involved.

Do you mean the Leo Group aren't involved?
