woolly07 wrote: I get the point of struggling to run a club in Div 1 with less supporters but I know a couple of P.A. fans who will just say "that is what we do" and is working fine - to a point - then you need someone to take over and give the club a push.



We could survive. I would definitely leave Odsal and start again with PA and hope between the two clubs we could build a nice little stadium like Fev have done on a very tight budget.

No, it isn't perfect but it would still be "Bradford Northern 2017" and give us some hope and pride back. Then we could look round for a business owner to get involved and build slowly again.

There is a big big difference between Avenue and Bulls though.Avenue were dead for a quite a while, before a totally unrelated [except through the heart] local, amateur league, team, consisting of former fans, set up a club and begged use of the ground from the council, Bulls, on the other hand, have a strong, though dwindling, supporter base with a recent history of much success.The difference is in expectations; Avenue, originally had none, other than to honour the club whose name they bear and to play amateur football, though I accept that those expectations have been raised over the years, that 'dis-connect' from the original club is a major difference, imo. Bulls fans, grounded in success, are somewhat different and generally more varied in their expectations Whilst some can see, and accept, the position the club is in, many are still, seriously discussing "how long before we get back to SL" In other words, it is far too soon for Bulls fans to be like Avenue fans were in the foreseeable future.I do agree that a ground share, probably not at either Horsfall or Odsal, unless a deal could be arranged about the lease, would be a good way forward for both clubs if Bulls finish in championship 1 [or lower] or even in the championship.Incidentally, I see no reason why any 'new' club can't continue to use Bulls as a name. Northern continued as Northern after1963 and Avenue kept the Park Avenue name for their new club. Bulls, after all, is a far more marketable name and would be far easier to raise the flag around.