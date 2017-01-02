|
Stul wrote:
I would doubt immediately as there are a number of reason, beyond a club's control, as to why this could happen.
Every once in a while there will be a major banking balls up that leads to people not being paid - clubs couldn't allow that kind of risk.
However, I would imagine that there's a period of time after pay day (14 days, perhaps?) after which contacts are voided, or perhaps it could be linked to the number of times this has happened.
Either way, as the club as a viable entity currently doesn't exist, I can't see anybody (officially - the coach will, of course) fighting to keep hold of players. From the administrator's point of view, a few players leaving is less money to be found for wages. So I would have thought that any player wishing to jump ship (and who could blame them) could do so without too much difficulty.
Surely a contracted player is counted as an asset.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:47 am
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2783
Location: Bradford
What a mess! After 7 weeks of Admin we are left with Hobson's choice
1. Unknown bidder (rumoured to be Leo Group) who appear to want the lease so that they can build some sort of biomass plant on the land. So far as we know, no love for the rugby club, and no indication that they will invest in the club or team
OR
2. Penniless chancer who will take the club if its liquidated, and then get the supporters to pay for it.
Doesn't exactly inspire, does it...?
Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:49 am
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9378
Location: Here
Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:51 am
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9378
Location: Here
|
It's even more depressing thinking that there is not one person out there wanting to invest in this club.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:54 am
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8872
Location: Bradbados
woolly07 wrote:
I get the point of struggling to run a club in Div 1 with less supporters but I know a couple of P.A. fans who will just say "that is what we do" and is working fine - to a point - then you need someone to take over and give the club a push.
We could survive. I would definitely leave Odsal and start again with PA and hope between the two clubs we could build a nice little stadium like Fev have done on a very tight budget.
No, it isn't perfect but it would still be "Bradford Northern 2017" and give us some hope and pride back. Then we could look round for a business owner to get involved and build slowly again.
There is a big big difference between Avenue and Bulls though.
Avenue were dead for a quite a while, before a totally unrelated [except through the heart] local, amateur league, team, consisting of former fans, set up a club and begged use of the ground from the council, Bulls, on the other hand, have a strong, though dwindling, supporter base with a recent history of much success.
The difference is in expectations; Avenue, originally had none, other than to honour the club whose name they bear and to play amateur football, though I accept that those expectations have been raised over the years, that 'dis-connect' from the original club is a major difference, imo. Bulls fans, grounded in success, are somewhat different and generally more varied in their expectations Whilst some can see, and accept, the position the club is in, many are still, seriously discussing "how long before we get back to SL" In other words, it is far too soon for Bulls fans to be like Avenue fans were in the foreseeable future.
I do agree that a ground share, probably not at either Horsfall or Odsal, unless a deal could be arranged about the lease, would be a good way forward for both clubs if Bulls finish in championship 1 [or lower] or even in the championship.
Incidentally, I see no reason why any 'new' club can't continue to use Bulls as a name. Northern continued as Northern after1963 and Avenue kept the Park Avenue name for their new club. Bulls, after all, is a far more marketable name and would be far easier to raise the flag around.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:56 am
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6650
There's actually about 4 thousand of you who want to invest in the club, sadly, and wrongly imo, you think it's the end of your chances of getting back into the sl
Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:00 am
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9378
Location: Here
j.c wrote:
There's actually about 4 thousand of you who want to invest in the club, sadly, and wrongly imo, you think it's the end of your chances of getting back into the sl
Is there? How do you work that out?
