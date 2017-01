Dannyboywt wrote:

I read it as a couple of people want to own the club but don't have the money to pay off the debt and do so. They will invest "some" money if they can have it for free or pay minimal debt. The creditors aren't happy with the minimal payment.



The bids that are left will want so form of assurance what the RFL deal will be if the liquidation route happens. It smacks of someone wanting the club for free with not real consequences other than a points deduction of 12.



Hope it's sorted as time is running out, I think as some point the RFL will need to put a dealing in place if you are going to be re-registers in any comp.