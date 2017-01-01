GypsumFantastic wrote:



The fans have previously raised more money than any bidders are willing to put up to save the club, by the sound of it. Suggestions that the fan ownership model is some kind of mad dream are only true if that fan base is completely feckless. People keep quoting people quoting Rangers as a fan owned club, saying we don't have the same size fan base. That's right, we don't. Here are some fairer comparisons: http://backpagefootball.com/the-top-ten ... -2/100169/ The fans have previously raised more money than any bidders are willing to put up to save the club, by the sound of it. Suggestions that the fan ownership model is some kind of mad dream are only true if that fan base is completely feckless.

All those clubs have 4,000 or more share holders (adults). Fair enough. Our attendances are about that but how many of that number are children? How many are from sponsors such as Provident etc? How many of our 4,000 plus fans would be able to afford the cost of becoming a member? Or the additional costs that come with it, eg Paying players, stadium requirements, matchday staff, catering etc? How many of those fans work? A lot of their disposable income barely affords season tickets so they are already are at their limit financially of putting into the club.Yes we did raise 500k in a week or so as a one off. It was a great achievement by fans, players, staff and the whole RL family. But that was a one off, owning a club would require this to happen a lot. And that won't happen.