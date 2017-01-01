The only positives of liquidation is it wipes out our debts (enabling us to start with no money owed) and it releases us from the Odsal lease, leaving the RFL with a lease to a council owned stadium which is no good to anyone.



But in this case the negatives of a liquidation far outweigh the positives. Players will leave, chances of regaining membership to the RFL significantly decreases, possible relegation, no brand as the Bulls will be over, no ground to play from.



Best case scenario for liquidation is the hope that the RFL will let us continue on in the Championship and players decide that this could be a good option for them as the season is close and chances of getting contracts elsewhere are slim at this time of year. This is blue sky thinking though and not a realistic outcome!