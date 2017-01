When will Lamb get it around his head that the Bulls won't ever do anything if it is fan owned/run. There are simply not enough fans to make it successful who actually have time on their hands and cash.



Don't get me wrong, a wealthy backer with a small fan representation on the board would do the world of good, if the fans are the right people (ie, mix of good business knowledge and rugby knowledge/expertise) however this would be a small representation and not actually own the club.