weighman wrote: Do not understand point 2 , can anyone expand !

If the club is liquidated, the admin would sell all remaining assets and the creditors would be paid out of the funds raised in doing so.Despite there supposedly not being much there in the way of assets to sell, Chalmers is saying that his offer to the creditors was so sh*t that liquidation would actually have raised more money.So basically he wanted the club for next to nothing and now he's bitching in the press about it. Also not sure how Lamb knows anything about other bids given that all bids are private. My guess is he's just full of sh*t too just like he was in the last admin.