Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:04 pm
Do not understand point 2 , can anyone expand !

Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:24 pm
debaser wrote:
Sound like we are f***ed then.

Well in a word... yes it would seem so. Certainly not expecting any big money buyer who is willing to bankroll the rebuild. Though remember that Chalmers/Lumb have a vested interest and do not have a clue what any of the other bidders are offering or indeed who they are.

But I'm not feeling particularly optimistic right now.

Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:27 pm
weighman wrote:
Do not understand point 2 , can anyone expand !


If the club is liquidated, the admin would sell all remaining assets and the creditors would be paid out of the funds raised in doing so.
Despite there supposedly not being much there in the way of assets to sell, Chalmers is saying that his offer to the creditors was so sh*t that liquidation would actually have raised more money.

So basically he wanted the club for next to nothing and now he's bitching in the press about it. Also not sure how Lamb knows anything about other bids given that all bids are private. My guess is he's just full of sh*t too just like he was in the last admin.

Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:34 pm
Yep, Lamb's strategy of buying if liquidated because he cares about the rugby seems rather at odds. If you want the club Richard then buy it.

Oh you can't can you?
Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:35 pm
So all the talk of multi million pound bids from Reet Petit was so much bullsh*t.
