|
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 454
Location: Rossendale
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
That's dated 29th Dec
|
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:13 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27384Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
DrFeelgood wrote:
That's dated 29th Dec
Well i just saw it, I've Zubrowka vodka to drink you know
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:14 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5955
|
So that was the 1st rejected bid .
|
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:25 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27384Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Maybe it's just me, but I recall the "preferred bid" by the RFL-approved bidder was rejected, but the administrator was now having talks with a consortium that had been following the proceedings, presumably hiding in a busgh.
I don't know of any other live bid if this so-called last-minute consortium has been fscked off too.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:27 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9372
Location: Here
|
hindle xiii wrote:
Quote from League Express preview:
"•Where next for Bradford? With a decision on the club’s future imminent, we speak exclusively to a man looking to take the club on in 2017 – if they are liquidated. Stand by for some scathing comments on the situation at the Bulls.
•There’s also reaction from Andrew Chalmers after his consortium’s bid was rejected last week, as he speaks exclusively to us."
That's looking like an interesting read.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:55 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 454
Location: Rossendale
|
So will some benevolent soul who has an online copy please summarise on here at 9.05pm tonight?
|
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 8:04 pm
|
el red
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 334
Location: Yorkshire
|
Regarding senior players being informed of developments by the administrator. The RFL and administrators would only communicate information to the senior manager at the club, in present circumstances that's Stuart Duffy, and the Head Coach. The administrators only contacted the senior players after they had been very vocal on Twitter about being kept in the dark. I'll leave it up to the intelligent members of this forum to decide if they think Mr Duffy and Mr Smith were aware of proceedings or not.
|
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 8:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9372
Location: Here
|
DrFeelgood wrote:
So will some benevolent soul who has an online copy please summarise on here at 9.05pm tonight?
Yes please.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 8:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9372
Location: Here
|
el red wrote:
I'll leave it up to the intelligent members of this forum to decide if they think Mr Duffy and Mr Smith were aware of proceedings or not.
That rules most of us out...
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 8:19 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 12:47 pm
Posts: 1
|
The bedman and his cronies are still lurking.The wasp is still buzzing.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Bets'y Bulls, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, burybabe, Cookie, debaser, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, eddievan, eddywalls, el red, Five and last, Fr13daY, fun time frankie, Gallanteer, Godiswithers, HAPEtobehere, Harry The Dog, imwakefieldtillidie, josefw, judge the jules, king benny, Lord Magoon, mickeyboy, Nozzy, paulwalker71, R.B.A, rambull1967, Razor, redeverready, roger daly, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, vbfg, weighman and 365 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|