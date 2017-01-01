|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
That's dated 29th Dec
DrFeelgood wrote:
That's dated 29th Dec
Well i just saw it, I've Zubrowka vodka to drink you know
So that was the 1st rejected bid .
Maybe it's just me, but I recall the "preferred bid" by the RFL-approved bidder was rejected, but the administrator was now having talks with a consortium that had been following the proceedings, presumably hiding in a busgh.
I don't know of any other live bid if this so-called last-minute consortium has been fscked off too.
hindle xiii wrote:
Quote from League Express preview:
"•Where next for Bradford? With a decision on the club’s future imminent, we speak exclusively to a man looking to take the club on in 2017 – if they are liquidated. Stand by for some scathing comments on the situation at the Bulls.
•There’s also reaction from Andrew Chalmers after his consortium’s bid was rejected last week, as he speaks exclusively to us."
That's looking like an interesting read.
