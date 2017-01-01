WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:24 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2718
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I do not doubt your suggestion; and the truth may well with out.

Does KCNBABT stand for anything specific?




We believe it is Nigel Wood so my guess is

K- Kentucky fried chicken
C - Curly Wurly
N - Nougat
B - Beef in black bean sauce
A - Apple pie
B - Black Pudding
T - Tomato dip

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:24 pm
imwakefieldtillidie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1532
Bulliac wrote:
It's not the first time I've read about, "senior players being kept in the loop", and though I know I didn't read it previously on here, I'm not certain just where I did. Something Dave Craven may have written, possibly? He seems to know more now than he ever did when he was at the T&A.


A bit harsh if you're not a 'senior' player though. Surely in a situation like this every player has a right to be kept in the loop, regardless of their standing?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:31 pm
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6646
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I do not doubt your suggestion; and the truth may well with out.

Does KCNBABT stand for anything specific?


Id doubt it massively.
Players haven't been payed,some want to leave,now all of a sudden its the coaches fault
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:33 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8869
Location: Bradbados
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
A bit harsh if you're not a 'senior' player though. Surely in a situation like this every player has a right to be kept in the loop, regardless of their standing?

No, the 'other' players get their updates on here..

No, the 'other' players get their updates on here..
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:44 pm
Bent&Bongser
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 755
Tried frantically last night to catch up on this thread before midnight but you posters were way too prolific for poor old, beer-befuddled Bongser. Continued after midnight but, as Channel 5 was on the box, it became increasingly difficult to separate wild speculation from Pulp Fiction! Then, as Tarantino night continued (along with the ale), Bongser's addled wits started to invent characters in both media such as Mister Red Bull. Gave up and went to bed.

Now caught up and so as nothing concrete has been released, may all at Bongser Towers wish all here and the staff & players of The Bulls a Happier New Year ensure you of their sincere hope for a HAPPY New Year RESOLUTION to this bl00dy mess.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:45 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9369
Location: Here
I am naturally suspicious of someone new who seems to have inside info. But intrigued all the same.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:54 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8869
Location: Bradbados
debaser wrote:
I am naturally suspicious of someone new who seems to have inside info. But intrigued all the same.

There are plenty of 'em mate..they turn up like carrion crows. Always welcome, of course, like any diversion in times of crisis, but a pity we never seem to get them in regular times.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:55 pm
Bent&Bongser
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 755
On a side issue, not seen anything official from Leigh regarding their acquisition of Clare. Though it may well come to pass, think you should be more worried about a predator already in your midst, chatting up your players. Let's just call him Grima Worm TONG if you catch Bongser's drift. See he's already been raising hackles on your manor just as he did for most of ours for all of last season.

Ps: Go for it Debaser, old mate. Rooting for you to ultimately top the graph!

Apologies for the split infinitive.

Ps: Go for it Debaser, old mate. Rooting for you to ultimately top the graph! :thumb:

Apologies for the split infinitive.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 4:00 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1719
Location: Bradford
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
A bit harsh if you're not a 'senior' player though. Surely in a situation like this every player has a right to be kept in the loop, regardless of their standing?


The idea being that the senior players then filter the info down to the others. Not that the others aren't allowed to know.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 4:03 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8869
Location: Bradbados
Bent&Bongser wrote:
On a side issue, not seen anything official from Leigh regarding their acquisition of Clare. Though it may well come to pass, think you should be more worried about a predator already in your midst, chatting up your players. Let's just call him Grima Worm TONG if you catch Bongser's drift. See he's already been raising hackles on your manor just as he did for most of ours for all of last season.

Ps: Go for it Debaser, old mate. Rooting for you to ultimately top the graph! :thumb:

Apologies for the split infinitive.


Ha, I think we'll live with the split infinitive, it's the ones who post a decent paragraph length with NO punctuation whatever which do my head in!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
