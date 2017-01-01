|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2718
|
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I do not doubt your suggestion; and the truth may well with out.
Does KCNBABT stand for anything specific?
We believe it is Nigel Wood so my guess is
K- Kentucky fried chicken
C - Curly Wurly
N - Nougat
B - Beef in black bean sauce
A - Apple pie
B - Black Pudding
T - Tomato dip
|
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:24 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1532
|
Bulliac wrote:
It's not the first time I've read about, "senior players being kept in the loop", and though I know I didn't read it previously on here, I'm not certain just where I did. Something Dave Craven may have written, possibly? He seems to know more now than he ever did when he was at the T&A.
A bit harsh if you're not a 'senior' player though. Surely in a situation like this every player has a right to be kept in the loop, regardless of their standing?
|
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:31 pm
|
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6646
|
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I do not doubt your suggestion; and the truth may well with out.
Does KCNBABT stand for anything specific?
Id doubt it massively.
Players haven't been payed,some want to leave,now all of a sudden its the coaches fault
|
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8869
Location: Bradbados
|
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
A bit harsh if you're not a 'senior' player though. Surely in a situation like this every player has a right to be kept in the loop, regardless of their standing?
No, the 'other' players get their updates on here..
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:44 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 755
|
Tried frantically last night to catch up on this thread before midnight but you posters were way too prolific for poor old, beer-befuddled Bongser. Continued after midnight but, as Channel 5 was on the box, it became increasingly difficult to separate wild speculation from Pulp Fiction! Then, as Tarantino night continued (along with the ale), Bongser's addled wits started to invent characters in both media such as Mister Red Bull. Gave up and went to bed.
Now caught up and so as nothing concrete has been released, may all at Bongser Towers wish all here and the staff & players of The Bulls a Happier New Year ensure you of their sincere hope for a HAPPY New Year RESOLUTION to this bl00dy mess.
|
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:45 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9369
Location: Here
|
I am naturally suspicious of someone new who seems to have inside info. But intrigued all the same.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:54 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8869
Location: Bradbados
|
debaser wrote:
I am naturally suspicious of someone new who seems to have inside info. But intrigued all the same.
There are plenty of 'em mate..they turn up like carrion crows. Always welcome, of course, like any diversion in times of crisis, but a pity we never seem to get them in regular times.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:55 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 755
|
On a side issue, not seen anything official from Leigh regarding their acquisition of Clare. Though it may well come to pass, think you should be more worried about a predator already in your midst, chatting up your players. Let's just call him Grima Worm TONG if you catch Bongser's drift. See he's already been raising hackles on your manor just as he did for most of ours for all of last season.
Ps: Go for it Debaser, old mate. Rooting for you to ultimately top the graph!
Apologies for the split infinitive.
|
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 4:00 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1719
Location: Bradford
|
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
A bit harsh if you're not a 'senior' player though. Surely in a situation like this every player has a right to be kept in the loop, regardless of their standing?
The idea being that the senior players then filter the info down to the others. Not that the others aren't allowed to know.
|
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 4:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8869
Location: Bradbados
|
Bent&Bongser wrote:
On a side issue, not seen anything official from Leigh regarding their acquisition of Clare. Though it may well come to pass, think you should be more worried about a predator already in your midst, chatting up your players. Let's just call him Grima Worm TONG if you catch Bongser's drift. See he's already been raising hackles on your manor just as he did for most of ours for all of last season.
Ps: Go for it Debaser, old mate. Rooting for you to ultimately top the graph! Apologies for the split infinitive
.
Ha, I think we'll live with the split infinitive, it's the ones who post a decent paragraph length with NO punctuation whatever which do my head in!
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: andycapp, bowlingboy, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, childofthenorthern, daveyz999, eddievan, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, Iggy79, illy, Keiththered, Kenny236, king benny, mickeyboy, mumbyisgod, Northern Lad, Nothus, paulwalker71, roger daly, RoyBoy29, sandy, Slugger McBatt, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales and 361 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|