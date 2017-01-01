paulwalker71 wrote: KCNBABT joined the forum yesterday and has made three posts, all purportedly claiming to be 'in the know'



Either someone who works at the club or a troll. Can't quite decide



So, come on KCNBABT. If you really do 'know' stuff, then let's have some real insight (otherwise b***er off!)

He said the administrator was hopeful of striking a deal on Tuesday. Not that he "will" but that he is "hopeful". A deal may well be done on any given day, or never, but as the 8 weeks is looming then any deal will be imminent or else down the pan we go. So to say he is "hopeful" of striking a deal" is actually saying zero. We are ALL "hopeful", but being hopeful isn't actually worth a flying fart.Anyway, everyone on this board knows that it was a "done deal" many weeks ago now, so the apparent lack of any buyer, faked bid rejections etc is all in fact just pretend.