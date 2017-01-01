WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Sun Jan 01, 2017 2:03 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
roger daly wrote:
I think KCNBABT is Nigel Wood


One letter short of either KEBAB or BACON so I am sold, this is Big Nige!
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Sun Jan 01, 2017 2:10 pm
HAPEtobehere wrote:
What stirring is this? Not doubting it I just haven't seen it.

I hope we can hold on to mellor, but with a minimum 6 point deduction he would be looking at another 2 years in championship, unrealistic optimism of our chances of promotion I know, so if he has offers from clubs like saints I can see him leaving


12 points would leave promotion unrealistic. 6 points is doable and I have no doubt Rohan would be putting this point across.
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Sun Jan 01, 2017 2:14 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
paulwalker71 wrote:
KCNBABT joined the forum yesterday and has made three posts, all purportedly claiming to be 'in the know'

Either someone who works at the club or a troll. Can't quite decide

So, come on KCNBABT. If you really do 'know' stuff, then let's have some real insight (otherwise b***er off!)


He said the administrator was hopeful of striking a deal on Tuesday. Not that he "will" but that he is "hopeful". A deal may well be done on any given day, or never, but as the 8 weeks is looming then any deal will be imminent or else down the pan we go. So to say he is "hopeful" of striking a deal" is actually saying zero. We are ALL "hopeful", but being hopeful isn't actually worth a flying fart.

Anyway, everyone on this board knows that it was a "done deal" many weeks ago now, so the apparent lack of any buyer, faked bid rejections etc is all in fact just pretend.
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Sun Jan 01, 2017 2:24 pm
roger daly
FA whats significant about the 8 week? Is that the time period it needs to be sorted by?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Sun Jan 01, 2017 2:54 pm
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 4
roger daly wrote:
FA whats significant about the 8 week? Is that the time period it needs to be sorted by?


That is when the administrator has to deliver his report on the business.

A lot of supporters perceptions are wrong about Rohan Smith and once the players that are leaving for pastures new start to talk the truth will emerge. Caro, Clare, Sidlow, Mellor.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Sun Jan 01, 2017 2:57 pm
rambull1967
Still on track frank?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Sun Jan 01, 2017 2:59 pm
roger daly wrote:
FA whats significant about the 8 week? Is that the time period it needs to be sorted by?


".....administrator has 8 weeks to write a statement explaining what they plan to do.........."

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:02 pm
From the outside looking in, it would appear that Rohan expects very high standards of his players. If he has inherited some players who don't believe in his rugby philosophy then you can easily envisage a scenario where coach and player might fall out. As we saw last year, attitude was something that needed addressing for 2017.

As long as it's not a mass exodus, I'm fairly relaxed about losing a few players RS inherited, whether they're senior players or not. And to be honest, it's the least of our worries right now.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:05 pm
KCNBABT wrote:

A lot of supporters perceptions are wrong about Rohan Smith and once the players that are leaving for pastures new start to talk the truth will emerge. Caro, Clare, Sidlow, Mellor.


I do not doubt your suggestion; and the truth may well with out.

Does KCNBABT stand for anything specific?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:12 pm
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
".....administrator has 8 weeks to write a statement explaining what they plan to do.........."




Thank you, and big Nige as well
