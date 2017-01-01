bowlingboy wrote: It would be nice not to have to be ashamed of the club..

Here's hoping for a proper "saviour" next week.

How true that statement is. However much the Bulls have been a part of my life for 40 years they have been a shambles and embarrassment for a decade now and is probably why I wouldn't feel too unhappy to start over again with a new name in a new stadium along with a trustworthy owner. Taking your medicine/punishment and all that!I would worry though that it would mean we lose too many supporters but if we could keep the youngsters in the squad and a couple of thousand supporters in that first year then I would live with that as long as I can say "we have taken the punishment and are doing things right now".Anything can happen next week but please let there be an end to the misery. Either close or do things properly from now on but stop this perennial struggle and not paying people.