Binosh wrote: Few of your better players in talks with clubs including Featherstone & KR. As of midnight last night when your players didn't get paid Bradford were in breach of contract and therefore they were free to find other clubs.



Clare to Leigh already done.

Great, it just gets better.So, we we're originally worried how many points we were going to get deducted; and worried if the new owner would change our name; now we dont even know if we'll have a team to start the season.If we're losing all the best players the opening game against Hull KR will be an absolute joke; one way traffic,a humiliating trouncing; so the season will start bad, fans will become disillusioned (AGAIN!) and ticket numbers will drop (AGAIN) and guess what = Admin#4;We've been here before, key players jumping ship (for whatever reason) and we keep going backward; so maybe a phoenix from the ashes in Champ1 it is going to be; I'd like to say "that way, the only way is up" - but being a life long Bradford fan I know that there's a good chance we could be relegated from Ch1 next season.