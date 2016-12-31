WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:39 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8863
Location: Bradbados
rugbyreddog wrote:
The thing is this will snowball. The more players that go, the less likely a deal will be done.

Perversely, that's not necessarily true.

It depends on what the buyer's intentions are, if, for instance, the buyer wants to start with a low budget club, maybe in champ 1, then he'll be happy to see the 'higher end' players leave, as it saves our buyer the job of maybe telling them to go as they don't figure in his budget.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:47 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4096
Ironic thing is if Green sold the likes of O'Brien and Clare he probably would have had enough to pay the bloody taxman! As it is, they will leave for nothing and i cant blame them one bit.

If we come out of this still with a club and the hugely talented academy players in Cameron Scott and Jake Trueman etc then i will think we've done well.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:51 pm
rlgear
RLFANS Site Sponsor

Joined: Tue Jun 06, 2006 5:13 am
Posts: 167
Location: EAST HULL IS WONDERFUL
Happy New Year everyone and hope you have a better turn of fortune in 2017. The only way is up.
''RALLY ROUND''

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:52 pm
el red
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 332
Location: Yorkshire
Bull Mania wrote:
Ironic thing is if Green sold the likes of O'Brien and Clare he probably would have had enough to pay the bloody taxman! As it is, they will leave for nothing and i cant blame them one bit.

If we come out of this still with a club and the hugely talented academy players in Cameron Scott and Jake Trueman etc then i will think we've done well.

I see that Trueman has just got himself an agent according to showmethemoney on Twitter. That can only mean he is looking to get out also.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:03 pm
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1922
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
Must admit, I've been told the same. He'll be playing over in a borough of Wigan in 2017.


Leigh offered more than he's currently on, Cas offered slightly less, so...
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:09 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 517
Happy new year everyone.

Fingers crossed for next year.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:13 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2712
rlgear wrote:
Happy New Year everyone and hope you have a better turn of fortune in 2017. The only way is up.




Thank you very much and a very happy new year to you my friend

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:48 pm
hawk-eye
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 08, 2008 10:02 am
Posts: 154
roger daly wrote:
Yes I've heard that about Clare as well.

I believe Leigh are dual reg with Sheffied next season, Leigh have a squad of approx 40 players. They must of heard that having a squad so big is the way forward


May I ask why you believe the Eagles are dual reg with Leigh?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:59 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1235
Bull Mania wrote:
Ironic thing is if Green sold the likes of O'Brien and Clare he probably would have had enough to pay the bloody taxman!


Not if Inland Revenue were owed £300k (or even £150k), I wouldn't imagine many clubs paying a large fee for either player, as good as they may be.
