|
rugbyreddog wrote:
The thing is this will snowball. The more players that go, the less likely a deal will be done.
Perversely, that's not necessarily true.
It depends on what the buyer's intentions are, if, for instance, the buyer wants to start with a low budget club, maybe in champ 1, then he'll be happy to see the 'higher end' players leave, as it saves our buyer the job of maybe telling them to go as they don't figure in his budget.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:47 pm
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4096
Ironic thing is if Green sold the likes of O'Brien and Clare he probably would have had enough to pay the bloody taxman! As it is, they will leave for nothing and i cant blame them one bit.
If we come out of this still with a club and the hugely talented academy players in Cameron Scott and Jake Trueman etc then i will think we've done well.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:51 pm
Joined: Tue Jun 06, 2006 5:13 am
Posts: 167
Location: EAST HULL IS WONDERFUL
Happy New Year everyone and hope you have a better turn of fortune in 2017. The only way is up.
''RALLY ROUND''
Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:52 pm
el red
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 332
Location: Yorkshire
Bull Mania wrote:
Ironic thing is if Green sold the likes of O'Brien and Clare he probably would have had enough to pay the bloody taxman! As it is, they will leave for nothing and i cant blame them one bit.
If we come out of this still with a club and the hugely talented academy players in Cameron Scott and Jake Trueman etc then i will think we've done well.
I see that Trueman has just got himself an agent according to showmethemoney on Twitter. That can only mean he is looking to get out also.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:03 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1922
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
Must admit, I've been told the same. He'll be playing over in a borough of Wigan in 2017.
Leigh offered more than he's currently on, Cas offered slightly less, so...
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:09 pm
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 517
Happy new year everyone.
Fingers crossed for next year.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:13 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2712
rlgear wrote:
Happy New Year everyone and hope you have a better turn of fortune in 2017. The only way is up.
Thank you very much and a very happy new year to you my friend
Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:48 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 08, 2008 10:02 am
Posts: 154
roger daly wrote:
Yes I've heard that about Clare as well.
I believe Leigh are dual reg with Sheffied next season, Leigh have a squad of approx 40 players. They must of heard that having a squad so big is the way forward
May I ask why you believe the Eagles are dual reg with Leigh?
