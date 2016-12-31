|
The tragedy is that, until this last week all the indications were that the squad were really positive and enjoying the pre-season with Rohan. Everything we were hearing suggested that few, if any, of our squad would be looking the jump ship.
That's all changed - and not unreasonably, I should add - with the whole thing dragging on, and nobody bothering to update the players and staff. I suspect that the lack of payment yesterday would have been, for many of the players, the straw that broke the camels back.
I wouldn't be surprised at all to see a large exodus - certainly from the 'better end' of the squad. And who can blame people? They've been treated disgracefully by Pettit - not helped by his statement last evening about 'how professional the players and staff had acted'. Well, here's a suggestion Mr Administrator: How about showing some 'professionalism' yourself? A bit of communication would demonstrate how 'professional' you are. I mean it's not as if you are the one not getting paid...
Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:05 pm
The thing is this will snowball. The more players that go, the less likely a deal will be done.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:13 pm
Yep. No players. Nothing to sell.
What a joke this is. I'm cross.
(and I feel fine)
Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:17 pm
I'm not watching any more. See you in a week.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:24 pm
Lamb says he's still in discussions
Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:28 pm
rambull1967 wrote:
Lamb says he's still in discussions
Lamb is full of Bull. If you pardon the double pun.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:34 pm
rambull1967 wrote:
Lamb says he's still in discussions
With himself.
(and I feel fine)
Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:34 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
The tragedy is that, until this last week all the indications were that the squad were really positive and enjoying the pre-season with Rohan. Everything we were hearing suggested that few, if any, of our squad would be looking the jump ship.
That's all changed - and not unreasonably, I should add - with the whole thing dragging on, and nobody bothering to update the players and staff. I suspect that the lack of payment yesterday would have been, for many of the players, the straw that broke the camels back.
I wouldn't be surprised at all to see a large exodus - certainly from the 'better end' of the squad. And who can blame people? They've been treated disgracefully by Pettit - not helped by his statement last evening about 'how professional the players and staff had acted'. Well, here's a suggestion Mr Administrator: How about showing some 'professionalism' yourself? A bit of communication would demonstrate how 'professional' you are. I mean it's not as if you are the one not getting paid...
How do you know everyone was happy? The only people saying that were Rohan, Chisholm and Moss. Nobody really knows, looking at Mellor's tweet where he says "I'll probably get in trouble for saying this" suggests that they've all been told to keep their mouths shut. It would be nice if they could all say what they really felt and I would think Clare's move shows how he is cheesed off with everything. At the end of the day the least they expect is communication from their coach, their management (which only consists of Stuart Duffy) and to get paid. It's really not too much to expect, is it?
Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:36 pm
We want 450 !!! We want 450 !!!
