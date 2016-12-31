The tragedy is that, until this last week all the indications were that the squad were really positive and enjoying the pre-season with Rohan. Everything we were hearing suggested that few, if any, of our squad would be looking the jump ship.
That's all changed - and not unreasonably, I should add - with the whole thing dragging on, and nobody bothering to update the players and staff. I suspect that the lack of payment yesterday would have been, for many of the players, the straw that broke the camels back.
I wouldn't be surprised at all to see a large exodus - certainly from the 'better end' of the squad. And who can blame people? They've been treated disgracefully by Pettit - not helped by his statement last evening about 'how professional the players and staff had acted'. Well, here's a suggestion Mr Administrator: How about showing some 'professionalism' yourself? A bit of communication would demonstrate how 'professional' you are. I mean it's not as if you are the one not getting paid...
