How about showing some 'professionalism' yourself? A bit of communication would demonstrate how 'professional' you are. I mean it's not as if you are the one not getting paid...

The tragedy is that, until this last week all the indications were that the squad were really positive and enjoying the pre-season with Rohan. Everything we were hearing suggested that few, if any, of our squad would be looking the jump ship.That's all changed - and not unreasonably, I should add - with the whole thing dragging on, and nobody bothering to update the players and staff. I suspect that the lack of payment yesterday would have been, for many of the players, the straw that broke the camels back.I wouldn't be surprised at all to see a large exodus - certainly from the 'better end' of the squad. And who can blame people? They've been treated disgracefully by Pettit - not helped by his statement last evening about 'how professional the players and staff had acted'. Well, here's a suggestion Mr Administrator: