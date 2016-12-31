mat wrote: I'm wondering if Sadlers tweet about new owner being worth 400 million unintentionally derailed the agreed deal. Thinking agreed deal was with someone else but once green heard there was someone else interested he blocked deal in hope he'd get more from 400million bid.

To be right, the administrator is in sole charge - he runs the company, not the former chairman and the administrator's decision is final, he doesn't even need to consult Green, or any of the creditors until 8 weeks after the admin starts. To be honest, I can't seriously imagine anyone who must know far more than anyone else involved, taking notice of things like tweets, from anyone, let alone from a journalist who is most probably guessing or picking things up from websites, at best.