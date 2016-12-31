|
j.c
|
roger daly wrote:
Yes I've heard that about Clare as well.
I believe Leigh are dual reg with Sheffied next season, Leigh have a squad of approx 40 players. They must of heard that having a squad so big is the way forward
Leigh have squad of 27,28 now if clare has joined.
Interesting news about Sheffield if true.
|
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:50 pm
|
|
j.c wrote:
Leigh have squad of 27,28 now if clare has joined.
Interesting news about Sheffield if true.
Yeah just had a look and Leigh's squad not as big as I thought, I think Sheffied could definitely do with the help if they get a couple of Leigh players when needed
|
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:54 pm
|
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Lamb is all mouth and no trousers. More full of excrement than the bloke he keeps tweeting.
James Clare & Alex Mellor from what I was told. Both have the potential/quality to be Super League Squad players at least.
Welham to Salford?
|
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:58 pm
|
mat
|
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Agree it seemed very strange, unless maybe he knew there was a better deal waiting in the background and decided to go for that!! Lets hope. Smoke and mirrors.
I'm wondering if Sadlers tweet about new owner being worth 400 million unintentionally derailed the agreed deal. Thinking agreed deal was with someone else but once green heard there was someone else interested he blocked deal in hope he'd get more from 400million bid.
|
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:02 pm
|
j.c
|
roger daly wrote:
Yeah just had a look and Leigh's squad not as big as I thought, I think Sheffied could definitely do with the help if they get a couple of Leigh players when needed
Bare in mind leigh dont have a reserve team so id be suprised if they send players out on dr or loan,i think more likely to rotate regularly.
Edit.Ben Reynoulds & Lewis Foster mind need game time.
|
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:08 pm
|
|
j.c wrote:
Bare in mind leigh dont have a reserve team so id be suprised if they send players out on dr or loan,i think more likely to rotate regularly.
Edit.Ben Reynoulds & Lewis Foster mind need game time.
Well I'm just going by what my reliable source as said and if he's wrong he can make his own sodding tea
|
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:12 pm
|
|
roger daly wrote:
Well I'm just going by what my reliable source as said and if he's wrong he can make his own sodding tea
This made me laugh a lot more than it should have done
|
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:15 pm
|
|
el red wrote:
Clare HAS GONE, Mellor will be next I would presume as he is capable of playing Super League. As you said a lot of the players will find it hard to get a gig at another club as most clubs will have spent up to their budgets by now. You are definitely right in that it's a total disgrace.
There are a few clubs showing an interest in Adam O'Brien as well.
|
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:37 pm
|
j.c
|
roger daly wrote:
Well I'm just going by what my reliable source as said and if he's wrong he can make his own sodding tea
Lol maybe we have some more players coming in ,ben harrison being one rumour.
|
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:39 pm
|
|
mat wrote:
I'm wondering if Sadlers tweet about new owner being worth 400 million unintentionally derailed the agreed deal. Thinking agreed deal was with someone else but once green heard there was someone else interested he blocked deal in hope he'd get more from 400million bid.
To be right, the administrator is in sole charge - he runs the company, not the former chairman and the administrator's decision is final, he doesn't even need to consult Green, or any of the creditors until 8 weeks after the admin starts. To be honest, I can't seriously imagine anyone who must know far more than anyone else involved, taking notice of things like tweets, from anyone, let alone from a journalist who is most probably guessing or picking things up from websites, at best.
|
Mark Twain
Mark Twain
