No not Clare and Mellor but I certainly agree with you.
I would of thought every player in the squad would of asked his agent to of got the feelers out by now. You would think players like Leon, Moss, OB, Chisholm etc will get a club pretty quickly even at this late stage but your average squad member, which every team has and needs, will find it a bit harder to get fixed up with only a month to go before the season starts
Utter disgrace
Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:13 pm
Utter disgrace about sums it up. I hope everyone involved is pleased with themselves.
(and I feel fine)
Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:31 pm
Re-reading the statement again it's almost Green-esque...
I can do this, you're ungrateful, your not pulling your weight, if you had your Christmas drinks in the coral stand this wouldn't have happened, why should I tell you anything? You've forced me to speak, ITS ALL YOUR FAULT!!!
Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:19 pm
el red
roger daly wrote:
No not Clare and Mellor but I certainly agree with you.
I would of thought every player in the squad would of asked his agent to of got the feelers out by now. You would think players like Leon, Moss, OB, Chisholm etc will get a club pretty quickly even at this late stage but your average squad member, which every team has and needs, will find it a bit harder to get fixed up with only a month to go before the season starts
Utter disgrace
Clare HAS GONE, Mellor will be next I would presume as he is capable of playing Super League. As you said a lot of the players will find it hard to get a gig at another club as most clubs will have spent up to their budgets by now. You are definitely right in that it's a total disgrace.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:21 pm
el red wrote:
Clare HAS GONE
Must admit, I've been told the same. He'll be playing over in a borough of Wigan in 2017.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:25 pm
el red
HamsterChops wrote:
Must admit, I've been told the same. He'll be playing over in a borough of Wigan in 2017.
Correct
