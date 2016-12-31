WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Administration 3 - now in technicolour

 
Post a reply

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 11:05 am
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9362
Location: Here
It says in there that administrator has 8 weeks to publish a statement saying why they are going to do.
Has anyone seen that?
(and I feel fine)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 11:25 am
redballoon99 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 08, 2009 1:00 pm
Posts: 204
Location: Boomtown
I remember Chalmers and Lowe sitting on the top table in their red and white Salford scarves next to Dr Koucash as he took over Salford. Never heard much of them since then.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 11:28 am
Scarey71 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 125
Location: South of Bratfud
How long have we been in now? Time is running out

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 11:36 am
Mr Dog Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 492
Location: Not there
debaser wrote:
It says in there that administrator has 8 weeks to publish a statement saying why they are going to do.
Has anyone seen that?


Doubt it, unless they can see into the future...........

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 11:46 am
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9362
Location: Here
Mr Dog wrote:
Doubt it, unless they can see into the future...........


Ha, good point. I wonder if Mr Lamb has...
(and I feel fine)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 11:59 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27378
Location: MACS0647-JD
Pettit was very, very good at putting on the front of a nice smiley guy who only wanted the club to not just survive, but thrive. What a conman. Anyone who believes he thinks all this uncertainty, not paying wages for Christmas and New Year, and nobody havig the first clue what is going on, is in some way "for the good of the club" would be mad indeed. And whatever he is Pettit (remember, appointed by Green, to look after Green's debenture) is not mad.

Personally it seems very clear to me that any interest of the club fans and players is coming a very distant second, and there really is no excuse for the misninformation (such as the strong hints that all had been pretty much agreed, subject to RFL deal; then after RFL deal, just a few things to sort out; then a week later, er, no, after all the hints, I reject that bid).

Pettit is just doing his job, but that's not the job many have been conned into thinking it is. He's not Santa. And the worst aspect for me is this day by day total shiitting on the players, and staff, who must have had the biggest battering over the "festive period" and are still in the dark as much as us mere fans.

Whatever happens, it is a disgraceful carrying on.

21 Dec: T&A wrote:
"THE administrator involved in the potential sale of Bradford Bulls has confirmed that talks between the sole remaining bidder for the club and the Rugby Football League (RFL) have been continuing today.
The discussions are taking place to try and thrash out a deal over the leasehold on Odsal Stadium, which is owned by the RFL.
Gary Pettit, managing director of PBC Business Recovery and Insolvency, said he had been told this morning’s discussions had been “extremely positive."
“The negotiations have been very positive, but there is no confirmation of anything as yet,” he said.
Mr Pettit said yesterday that if an agreement could not be reached on the lease, the bidder would pull out."

Reading this, you assume that in principle a deal has been agreed between this bidder and the administrator. he doesn't say as much - but why else is he interested in the positive or otherwise RFL discussions, when he already knows the bid, if he fins the bid unacceptable?

T&A 30 Dec wrote:
It is understood that the preferred bid that was on the table, and one that the RFL thought could take the club forward, was rejected yesterday by administrator Gary Pettit.
The consortium who had made that offer were thought to include former New Zealand RL chairman Andrew Chalmers and former Kiwi and Wigan coach Graham Lowe.

look back at what pettit said a couple of weeks earlier:

T&A 20 Dec wrote:
A "CRUNCH" meeting being held wIth the remaining sole bidder for Bradford Bulls and the Rugby Football League has been adjourned.
Talks started at noon today to thrash out a deal over the leasehold on Odsal Stadium which is owned by RFL.
Administrator Gary pettit, who is not involved in this latest meeting said the meeting had been adjourned with both parties giving each other "a couple of things to think about".
He said both parties were aware of the time pressures..
Mr Pettit said if an agreement cannot be reached on the lease, the bidder will pull out.
He said: "I'm nervous, today is the day of really serious negotiations, so it's only human to be nervous.
"The purchaser has a meeting with the RFL today and the outcome of that will determine whether the sale can go ahead.
"We have got the sale, subject to the ability to buy the leasehold on the ground to develop the stadium.

"WE HAVE GOT THE SALE".
The outcome of the bidders talks with RFL "WILL DETERMINE WHETHER THE SALE CAN GO AHEAD".
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on Sat Dec 31, 2016 12:08 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 12:03 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2707
Definitely 2 players speaking to other clubs, I guess it will be quite a few more, but just the 2 I have heard of from my reliable source

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 12:11 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27378
Location: MACS0647-JD
If I were a player, I'd be so pis$ed off I would be away like a flash. Of course, this mushroom diplomacy coupled with no wages is the best way to ensure we keep a strong squad and happy fans going forward.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 12:12 pm
jockabull Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Nov 25, 2010 4:12 pm
Posts: 873
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Pettit is just doing his job, but that's not the job many have been conned into thinking it is.


This is the key point I think. People are not understanding what his role is supposed to be, and you are right, this has not been helped by his own statements. Talking like he has the long term viability of the club in mind, when that can in no way be his priority, has given people a lot of false hopes.

Still hoping we get a decent outcome here but it is getting increasingly difficult to be optimistic. Can't imagine how much more traumatic it has been for the staff and players. I will be gutted if I don't have a club to support but for the player in particular this could cause them massive financial hardship.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, bigalf, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, childofthenorthern, colgre, Cookie, dddooommm, debaser, eddievan, EW for PM, ex Bull Dog, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, Iggy79, jockabull, josefw, king benny, mickeyboy, Mild Rover, mumbyisgod, Nothus, paulwalker71, redeverready, RickyF1, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, tigertot, Wheels and 389 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,495,1871,59275,6164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  