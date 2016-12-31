21 Dec: T&A wrote: "THE administrator involved in the potential sale of Bradford Bulls has confirmed that talks between the sole remaining bidder for the club and the Rugby Football League (RFL) have been continuing today.

The discussions are taking place to try and thrash out a deal over the leasehold on Odsal Stadium, which is owned by the RFL.

Gary Pettit, managing director of PBC Business Recovery and Insolvency, said he had been told this morning’s discussions had been “extremely positive."

“The negotiations have been very positive, but there is no confirmation of anything as yet,” he said.

Mr Pettit said yesterday that if an agreement could not be reached on the lease, the bidder would pull out."

T&A 30 Dec wrote: It is understood that the preferred bid that was on the table, and one that the RFL thought could take the club forward, was rejected yesterday by administrator Gary Pettit.

The consortium who had made that offer were thought to include former New Zealand RL chairman Andrew Chalmers and former Kiwi and Wigan coach Graham Lowe.

T&A 20 Dec wrote: A "CRUNCH" meeting being held wIth the remaining sole bidder for Bradford Bulls and the Rugby Football League has been adjourned.

Talks started at noon today to thrash out a deal over the leasehold on Odsal Stadium which is owned by RFL.

Administrator Gary pettit, who is not involved in this latest meeting said the meeting had been adjourned with both parties giving each other "a couple of things to think about".

He said both parties were aware of the time pressures..

Mr Pettit said if an agreement cannot be reached on the lease, the bidder will pull out.

He said: "I'm nervous, today is the day of really serious negotiations, so it's only human to be nervous.

"The purchaser has a meeting with the RFL today and the outcome of that will determine whether the sale can go ahead.

"We have got the sale, subject to the ability to buy the leasehold on the ground to develop the stadium.

Pettit was very, very good at putting on the front of a nice smiley guy who only wanted the club to not just survive, but thrive. What a conman. Anyone who believes he thinks all this uncertainty, not paying wages for Christmas and New Year, and nobody havig the first clue what is going on, is in some way "for the good of the club" would be mad indeed. And whatever he is Pettit (remember, appointed by Green, to look after Green's debenture) is not mad.Personally it seems very clear to me that any interest of the club fans and players is coming a very distant second, and there really is no excuse for the misninformation (such as the strong hints that all had been pretty much agreed, subject to RFL deal; then after RFL deal, just a few things to sort out; then a week later, er, no, after all the hints, I reject that bid).Pettit is just doing his job, but that's not the job many have been conned into thinking it is. He's not Santa. And the worst aspect for me is this day by day total shiitting on the players, and staff, who must have had the biggest battering over the "festive period" and are still in the dark as much as us mere fans.Whatever happens, it is a disgraceful carrying on.