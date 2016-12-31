Pettit was very, very good at putting on the front of a nice smiley guy who only wanted the club to not just survive, but thrive. What a conman. Anyone who believes he thinks all this uncertainty, not paying wages for Christmas and New Year, and nobody havig the first clue what is going on, is in some way "for the good of the club" would be mad indeed. And whatever he is Pettit (remember, appointed by Green, to look after Green's debenture) is not mad.



Personally it seems very clear to me that any interest of the club fans and players is coming a very distant second, and there really is no excuse for the misninformation (such as the strong hints that all had been pretty much agreed, subject to RFL deal; then after RFL deal, just a few things to sort out; then a week later, er, no, after all the hints, I reject that bid).



Pettit is just doing his job, but that's not the job many have been conned into thinking it is. He's not Santa. And the worst aspect for me is this day by day total shiitting on the players, and staff, who must have had the biggest battering over the "festive period" and are still in the dark as much as us mere fans.



Whatever happens, it is a disgraceful carrying on.